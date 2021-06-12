A teenage girl shot on North Pierce Street on Thursday has died from her injuries, police say.
Charges for the unnamed male suspect in the shooting have been increased to second-degree murder. The shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Pierce Street on Thursday. The juvenile girl and a male suspect were having an argument when the suspect produced a firearm and shot the girl, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Wayne Griffin said in a statement.
The shooting happened inside a residence on the street and witnesses called 911. The male shooter fled the scene before officers arrived. The responding officers provided first aid before the girl was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, he said.
Law enforcement did not release the girl’s name because she is a juvenile.