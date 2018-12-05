Slidell Elks Lodge members recently honored veterans at their annual Veterans Remembrance Night Program.
National Veterans Chairman Terry Bruno was the keynote speaker. John Rice, a representative of the WWII museum brought everyone up to date on the changes at the museum and presented a slide show with some of the updates.
A "missing man" table was set, a small table set for one, that symbolized members of the armed forces who are still unaccounted for.
Exalted Ruler Steve Daigle welcomed guests, with Boy Scout Pack No. 98 presenting the flags, Veterans Chairman Paul Newfield leading the Pledge of Allegiance and Chaplain Alaina Miller leading opening and closing prayer.