While south Louisiana shivers in an early spring bout of cool weather, forecasters are preparing for the possibility of severe weather across the region Thursday.
The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, says there is a slight risk of severe storms in those parts of Louisiana north of a line from Lake Charles to Plaquemine to Franklinton. The threatened area extends northward to Memphis, Tennessee, and also into eastern Texas and much of Mississippi.
Baton Rouge and Lafayette are in the area of concern.
Forecasters are fairly sure that thunderstorms will develop but there is lower confidence that they would become severe. The main threat would be winds gusting to 60 mph, hail and isolated tornadoes. Heavy rain is also possible, with 1 to 3 inches expected in some areas.
The severe threat will shift from the Southern Plains into the lower Mississippi River Valley between Wednesday and Thursday. Humidity levels will rise across Louisiana, and the storms that do form Thursday could rotate because of winds moving in different directions at different heights.
After lows in the 30s and 40s in the region Monday and Tuesday mornings, temperatures should climb before the storms for Thursday.