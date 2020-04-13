A little Bocelli
Accompanied only by an organist, iconic Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli gave a concert at an empty Duomo of Milan on Easter Sunday. See the performance at 8 p.m. Friday on "Andrea Bocelli: Music for Hope, A Great Performances Special" on LPB.
In the jungle
Nat Geo WILD rolls out a new series, "Jungle Animal Rescue," at 9 p.m. Saturday. Shot in India, the series follows along with Wildlife SOS on its mission to rescue elephants, tigers, leopards and bears in distress across a country where 1.3 billion people increasingly compete with wild animals for living space.
The Hubble's 30
In the two-hour Science Channel special, "Hubble: Thirty Years of Discovery," viewers will learn the story behind the space telescope's creation and hear from well-known space industry names including astronauts Michael Massimino, Kathryn Thornton, Story Musgrave, Steven Smith and John Grunsfeld. The show airs at 7 p.m. Sunday.