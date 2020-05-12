The Veterans Administration has provided additional funding to assist veterans during the coronavirus pandemic, a news release said. Volunteers of America was recently awarded a three-month, $1.1 million grant for its Supportive Services for Veterans Families program.
The program provides support to qualified veterans living in Louisiana who are in need of temporary financial assistance to pay rent and utility payments because of COVID-19.
Veterans must meet certain eligibility guidelines that include income limitations and veteran status eligibility. These resources are available in any of the 64 parishes in Louisiana regardless of branch of armed forces served. In New Orleans, call (504) 483-3558, and in Baton Rouge (225) 388-5800.