The Lafayette City-Parish Council on Tuesday will consider adding three new cultural districts around Freetown, the Oil Center and the University Avenue corridor, which would allow for sales tax exemptions on certain artwork in those areas as well as state tax credits on historic building renovations.
If approved, the three new cultural districts would more than double those in the City of Lafayette, expanding on districts already in existence around downtown and the McComb-Veazey neighborhood.
The downtown district was created in 2010, while the McComb-Veazey district is less than one year old.
The historic tax credit, which covers 20 to 25 percent of eligible renovations costs on buildings that are older than 50 years, is a primary reason Mayor-President Joel Robideaux’s administration wants more districts, said Kate Durio, a Robideaux assistant.
With cultural districts, Durio said, a building doesn’t need to qualify for the National Register of Historic Places to be eligible for the state credit.
“The cultural district is by far the easiest way to qualify for these historic tax credits,” Durio said. “We are just trying to get more access to those incentive programs.”
In addition to the historic tax credit, sales taxes on original paintings, photography, sculpture and other artwork are exempt in cultural districts.
The proposed contiguous districts would avoid “doughnut holes,” or isolated districts across the city, while also overlapping with areas already designated as federal “opportunity zones,” where investors enjoy tax breaks on capital gains, Durio said.
“We just felt like these were three that were pretty ripe and probably overdue,” she said.