Wanda Ricau will be the new president of the Bayou Liberty Garden Club, to be installed at the May meeting of the organization.
Other officers, elected recently, include Karay Klein, vice president; Susan Zitzmann, second vice president; Joanne Gay, secretary; and Jeannete Ladner, treasurer.
Also at the meeting, the club conducted their annual plant auction of cuttings brought in by members.
Garden of the month honors went to Zitzmann for March and Lee Mangano for April.
Also discusses, the club recently planted a white crepe myrtle at Bonne Ecole School in observance of Arbor Day.