with Adam Daigle | Business editor
Good morning, Acadiana. Welcome a new (and different looking) edition of Acadiana Business Today.
The squeeze on businesses
Days are better at DejaBrew Coffee House in Lafayette, which owner Laura Landry just opened the interior after operating for months as drive-thru only. Still, the rising costs of doing business is something she has to address with her local vendors. But the North Dakota native who moved to Lafayette after marrying an Erath man is not complaining: “Moving down here, it was either go back to my old career or start my dream.”
Economic development districts
Who’s going to manage the five districts? And how much will that cost? The Acadiana Planning Commission and Lafayette Public Trust Financing Authority submitted proposals to manage the EDDs, with the APC seeking to manage the University Gateway and Trappey EDDs, while the LPTFA is proposing to manage the Downtown Lafayette, Northway and Holy Rosary Institute EDDs. It’s the next step in the districts that are designed to generate revenue for improvements in selected areas of Lafayette.
Stubborn unemployment numbers
Thousands of Louisiana residents are still applying for jobless benefits 15 months since the coronavirus pandemic paused the global economy, roughly double the number compared to the same time frame in 2019. Louisiana had 5,231 new unemployment claims filed across the state for the week ending June 5, according to U.S. Department of Labor data. While there were many more seeking unemployment insurance benefits in 2020, that's still higher than claims filed in 2019, when there were 2,540 new claims for the week ending June 1.
Discover Lafayette podcast: Madeline Cove update
The Madeline Cove development on Lafayette’s north side will open up more affordable housing options in the city, developer Terrica Smith said. Speaking with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast, Smith discussed how the $14 million development, which started construction in April, will offer housing for people making $30,000-$40,000 a year.
Thanks for reading!