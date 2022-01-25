sirens stock police lights

File photo

A pickup fatally struck a bicyclist riding down Choctaw Drive early Monday morning, Baton Rouge police said. 

Police say the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 4200 block of Choctaw Drive. According to BRPD, that's where a westbound 2006 Chevrolet Silverado struck a cyclist headed the same direction in the outside lane. 

The impact threw the cyclist from his bike.

The rider, identified as Ives McNair, succumbed to his injuries later at a local hospital. He was 54.

Police say the pickup driver didn't get hurt at all.

The investigation remains active. 

