A pickup fatally struck a bicyclist riding down Choctaw Drive early Monday morning, Baton Rouge police said.
Police say the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 4200 block of Choctaw Drive. According to BRPD, that's where a westbound 2006 Chevrolet Silverado struck a cyclist headed the same direction in the outside lane.
The impact threw the cyclist from his bike.
The rider, identified as Ives McNair, succumbed to his injuries later at a local hospital. He was 54.
Police say the pickup driver didn't get hurt at all.
The investigation remains active.