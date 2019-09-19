HAMMOND — Southeastern Louisiana University’s Opera/Music Theatre Workshop will present the Broadway musical “Cabaret” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26 and 27 at the Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts in downtown Hammond.
The cast includes Jacob Shaver, of Montezuma, Iowa, as the Master of Ceremonies; Jeanetta Johnson, of Bogalusa, as Sally Bowles; Andrew Butler, of River Ridge, as Cliff Bradshaw; Cheyenne Moore, of Slidell, as Fräulein Schneider; Canaan White, of Ponchatoula, as Herr Schultz; Hannah Turner, of Central, as Fräulein Kost; and Ryan Blanchfield, of Baton Rouge, as Ernst Ludwig.
The Kit Kat Klub boys are Alfred Harper, of New Orleans, as Bobby; Evan Deroche, of Luling, as Victor; Wesley Newton, of Bourg, as Herman; Jacob Chancey, of Hammond, as Hans; and Trey Tounsel, of Slaughter, as Klaus.
The Kit Kat Klub Girls are Caroline Abadie, of Luling, as Lulu; Deondra Bell, of Baton Rouge, as Texas; Ariel George, of Baton Rouge, as Sophie; Elizabeth Langley, of Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, as Rosie; Vivian McCalman, of Mandeville, as Frenchie; Madeline Taylor, of Watson, as Helga; Harlan Thorpe, of New Orleans, as Greta; and Madison Wilson, of Baton Rouge, as Fritzie.
Music Department alumni Scott McDonough will serve as stage manager, and music major Jaycie Chance, of Amite, is assistant stage manager.
Advance tickets are available online and at the Columbia Theatre box office from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and will be available one hour prior to each performance. Ticket prices are $21 for adults; $16 for seniors, Southeastern faculty/staff and non-Southeastern students. SLU students are admitted free of charge with their ID.