Rachel Eliza Singleton
• Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Damon Singleton
• Attending the Louise S. McGehee School
Miss Rachel Eliza Singleton has a definitive idea about where she wants to further her education: Spelman College.
The student has her sights set on the prestigious school as a major step toward a career as a physician. In her senior year, the McGehee sports standout also hopes to win a state championship in volleyball.
She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Damon Singleton. Her mother is Dr. Tammuella Chrisentery-Singleton, M.D.
At McGehee, Rachel is a veteran of the varsity volleyball squad, active in Best Buddies, 504ever, Girls Learning International and vice president of the Key Club.
She has received the outstanding community service leadership award for three years from Jack and Jill of America. She has also been a counselor in training and lifeguard at St. Martin's Summer Camp.
Previously, she reigned as queen of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Pearls of Pride and Promise Cotillion.
For Carnival 2020, she will be presented as a debutante of the season at the ball of the Young Men Illinois Club.