Pearl River Mayor David McQueen, who qualified to run for re-election last week, is now facing a challenge to his candidacy by a town resident who says that the mayor doesn't live in Pearl River.
McQueen listed 40008 Old Hwy 11 as his address on his qualifying papers, but records from the St. Tammany Parish Assessor's Office show no muncipal taxes are assessed on that property. The town of Pearl River has xxx mills.
McQueen, who defeated six-term Mayor James Lavigne in 2014, previously served on the town's Board of Aldermen. Ironically, as an alderman, he introduced an ordinance that called for the town to mount residency challenges. At that time, both Lavigne and McQueen were trying to derail the candidacy of third candidate, Clay Harper, insisting that he didn't live in Pearl River.
The ordinance ensured that the town would have to foot the bill for legal challenges to candidates.
McQueen has an opponent this time around, Lora Cutrer, who currently serves on the Board of Aldermen.