Home Bank, Moss Motors and The Acadiana Advocate have teamed up to do something good.
The aptly named Do Good project is the brainchild of Aileen Bennett, a creative Lafayette marketing consultant and illustrator, who also writes a weekly column for The Acadian Advocate.
"The premise is simple," Bennett said. "You give people a bit of money and ask them to go do something good with it. It can be anything they want."
The first Do Good project in 2011 started as a whim, Bennett said. But people embraced it. "It started out as a small idea," she said, "and ended up changing the way I viewed the world."
Twenty-two people were each given $50. Some participants turned the money into big events to raise even more money. Others simply offered kindness to someone in need.
The project made a return in 2016 after historic floods devastated parts of south Louisiana.
And in 2021, after 18 months of pandemic and vitriol over COVID mitigation measures and the second-most damaging hurricane to ever hit Louisiana, it seemed like a good time to bring it back.
"The timing just felt right," said Sharon Moss, who will host a celebration of the good works in early November at Mercedes-Benz of Lafayette. "People need something to feel good about."
This go-round, there are 10 participants, who this week received $250 from Home Bank to support their benevolence. They'll have about six weeks to concoct and carry out their Do Good project. They'll tell their stories at the closing reception. Along the way, they'll share updates, using #dogoodproject on social media and we'll provide snapshots in the newspaper and at theacadianaadvocate.com.
Here are the participants in the third installment of the Do Good project:
- Kevin Guillory, Office Coordinator at Louisiana Entrepreneurship & Economic Development Center, University of Louisiana at Lafayette
- Blake Lagneaux, creative director at BBR Creative
- Brandon Journet (DJ Digital), radio personality
- Ben Broussard, chief of external affairs at Catholic Charities of Acadiana
- Bob Marlin, Ragin' Cajuns men’s basketball coach
- Regan and Brooke Benoit, daughters of Jamie Benoit of Home Bank
- Jennifer Fann, sales consultant at Mercedes-Benz of Lafayette
- Dee Garrett, Lafayette pediatric surgeon
- Tiffany Steward, development manager for the Alzheimer’s Association - Louisiana Chapter
- Dana Baker, executive director of the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra