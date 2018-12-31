Roll into Carnival with PHUNNY PHORTY PHELLOWS, setting off Sunday at 7 p.m. from the Willow Street car barn, 8201 Willow St., after a countdown and block party. Following on the route is the brand-new FUNKY UPTOWN KREWE. The downtown streetcar route is covered by the SOCIÉTÉ DES CHAMPS ELYSÉE, rolling from Elysian Fields and St. Claude Avenue Sunday at 7:30 p.m.
The KREWE DE JEANNE D'ARC celebrates Joan of Arc's birthday on Twelfth Night, with a DIY medieval-themed procession through the French Quarter, starting from South Peters and Bienville streets at 7 p.m. Sunday and ending at Jackson Square.
WIZARD WORLD COMIC CON brings comic, gaming and pop culture enthusiasts to the Morial Convention Center Friday-Sunday. Headliners include "Aquaman" star Jason Momoa. $39.99 and up.