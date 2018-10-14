Construction crews continue on with the next step after removing sections of the side wall and part of a travel lane as work progresses on the new Terrace Avenue ramp exit from I-110 south Monday Sept. 17, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La. Construction of the exit ramp is slated to take 18 to 24 months, meaning that it should be finished by spring 2020. The work is expected to cost $20 million. The southbound exit ramp is designed to give drivers heading from Baton Rouge Metro Airport a chance to get off of the interstate and not conflict with traffic coming from the Interstate 10 bridge, said Anna Hanks, a project manager for the Louisiana Department of Transportation. The work will not impact the Washington Street exit; there had been some discussion about relocating it to alleviate traffic backups. “This is an extra left exit,” she said. Davis Rhorer, executive director of the Downtown Development District, said the exit will provide another option for drivers headed to downtown, Nicholson Drive, Highland Road and the Garden District.