DONALDSONVILLE — Eastbound traffic on the Sunshine Bridge will be limited to one lane Monday and Tuesday while crews work on repairs to the Mississippi River span, state highway officials said.
The closures are expected to last from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day as workers try to access the metal truss superstructure that holds up the bridge, state Department of Transportation and Development officials said.
Before the expected closure, the long-term maintenance and repair project had already had one of the two westbound lanes closed, though both eastbound lanes were open.
The bridge has been in a nearly continual state of lane closures since a crane barge hit it nearly a year ago on the morning of Oct. 12, 2018. The bridge, which is in St. James Parish, connects industrial plants on either side of the river and is an important linkage for neighboring Ascension Parish, which also is divided by the Mississippi River.
While the repairs from that collision, which shut the bridge completely for month and a half last year, were finished in the spring, the state began a $10.6 million repair effort that had been sidelined by the collision.
Though initial estimates from the agency said that repair job would be finished by August, current DOTD online information says the work by contractor Coast Bridge Co. isn't expected to be finished until the spring of 2020.
During the eastbound lane closure Monday and Tuesday, DOTD officials said, the existing westbound lane closure on the bridge will continue. There are no weight restrictions, but traffic in westbound lane will continue to be restricted to 10-feet in width.
Call 511 or visit 511la.org for additional travel information. Out-of-state travelers may call (888) ROAD-511, or (888) 762-3511.