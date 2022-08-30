Built to teach and serve: McKinley High and Baton Rouge High tell stories of city's past

Historic school buildings and their student stories resonate with a city’s heritage. No two schools tell a truer and more fascinating story of Baton Rouge’s past than McKinley High and Baton Rouge High.
Six schools within East Baton Rouge Parish are listed on the National Register of Historic Places — Scott Street School, 952 N. 19th St.; the Baker High School Auditorium, a fan-shaped Modernist structure built in 1959, 3200 Groom Road; Nicholson School, 1143 North St.; Baton Rouge Junior High School, now a governmental building, 1100 Laurel St.; and the aforementioned McKinley High School, now the Alumni Center on Thomas Delpit Drive, and Baton Rouge High School, a magnet school since 1976.
Less than two miles apart, Baton Rouge and McKinley High schools were both constructed in 1926: the former a red brick school for White children by the architect William T. Nolan, and the latter a red brick school for Black children by the architectural firm of Jones, Roessle & Olschner. The Bulldogs of BRHS wore the school colors green and gold, and the McKinley Panthers sported blue and white.
McKinley was placed on the historic register in 1981 as the first high school constructed to provide a secondary education for Black children. Originally called the Baton Rouge Colored High School, it was soon renamed after the 25th president, William McKinley. Classes started Sept. 19, 1927.
Baton Rouge High made the register in 1986. And no wonder. It’s listed on the U.S. Department of the Interior roster with its classic Gothic, eclectic, crenelated, terra cotta architecture and stunning landscape right out of the movies. Truly, this Mid City landmark endures as a Hollywood location scout’s dream.
In 1992, the McKinley Alumni Association bought the notable edifice from the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board. Six years later, on July 3, 1998, three teenagers set the historic building on fire. However, the solid attractive front façade stood firm through the billowing flames that lit the city skies that holiday weekend. Unquestionably, a sad day and night; however, the entire community vowed to rebuild the modest Romanesque style landmark. The reconstruction patterned the original design almost perfectly and concluded with a jubilant ribbon cutting in 2006.
Preservationist and music impresario Johnny Palazzotto, of Pal Productions, graduated in 1966 from Baton Rouge High School. He was a star quarterback in 1964 when the Bulldogs won the state championship. Today, rather than talk about a sport’s trophy, he proudly declares that his old alma mater still has the best performance auditorium in the city.
Readers may remember graduate and teenage idol Jimmy Clanton, of swamp pop R&B fame.
Rock ’n' roll legend Johnny Rivers, John Henry Ramistella in the Fricasse yearbook, who, staying true to his school, came back to the Capital City and presented a sold out concert in 2009 that benefited the long running school radio station WBRH.
McKinley’s past graduates includes Buddy Guy, five-time Grammy winner and one of the top Blues guitarists of all time (says everyone). Not to mention operatic baritone Donnie Ray Albert, Grammy award winning singer and universally lauded for his performances in "Porgy and Bess" in the United States and Europe.
Class assignment
Visit the museum at the McKinley Alumni Association Center, or call (225) 614-5065 for more information. Melvin Mitchell is an alumnus, general manager and acknowledged expert on all things McKinley. Let him give you a tour. Donation accepted at mckinleyalumni.org.
Go to brhsfoundation.net to view the historic photographs, scroll the names on the Baton Rouge High School Hall of Fame or make a donation. For extra credit, spend the day in the Baton Rouge Room of the Main Library in person or virtually at ebrpl.libguides.com.