Visitors pet the horses after enjoying a wagon ride during a festive Creole Christmas at Magnolia Mound. The event returns at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Nicholson Drive plantation house.

 ADVOCATE FILE PHOTO BY JOHN OUBRE

BREC’s Magnolia Mound will present its Creole Christmas and Holiday Fair from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, at 2161 Nicholson Drive.

The event features an old-fashioned Christmas with traditional games, folk crafts, storytelling, handmade items for sale, carriage rides, and French and Spanish music and dance. The historic property will be adorned with holiday decorations like those used in the 19th century, and open for guided tours.

This event is free and open to the public. For information, visit brec.org/CreoleChristmas.

