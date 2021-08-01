News director out at KATC
Letitia Walker is no longer news director for KATC, general manager Sean Trcalek confirmed.
Trcalek declined to comment about the Wednesday move but confirmed she was the only person on staff to leave. In an email obtained by The Acadiana Advocate, he indicated a search for her replacement would begin this week and the station “would move forward with our mission under new leadership.”
"I am so lucky to live and work in this community," Walker said in a statement. "Our viewers truly are why most of us are in the news business, and I’ve been fortunate enough to be able to serve them every day. They let us into their homes, and my hope is that we made a positive difference in their lives.
"I’ve spent almost two decades at KATC and can’t express how proud I am of (my) team and their accomplishments. They truly are like family to me."
Walker had been with KATC for nearly 20 years, according to her online bio, beginning as a reporter and fill-in anchor in 2002 before being named news director in 2007. She also worked briefly at KLFY before graduating from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
KATC is owned by E.W. Scripps Co., which bought the station in 2018 from Minnesota-based Cordillera Communications.
Vermilion Parish Job Fair set Aug. 17
The Vermilion Parish Job Fair will be at 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Aug. 17, at the St. Theresa Hall, 101 N. Leonard Ave., in Abbeville.
Admission is free, and jobseekers can visit the Acadiana Workforce Solutions office in their community for assistance with résumés or other tips to land a job.
Twenty employers will attend the fair looking for employees. See the list at vermilionparishjobfair.com
The event comes after a jobseeker training class July 14 in Abbeville. Shaun Cormier, outreach and recruitment specialist with Workforce Solutions, offered tips to make the process easier to navigate.
“It’s critical that jobseekers know how to identify and articulate their skills,” said Falgout. “With pandemic-related unemployment benefits expiring this month, the community is rallying together to get jobseekers back to work.”
Acadiana Cares clinic going in Pride Plaza
Acadiana Cares will offer primary care services in the former Pride Plaza building and could also build on the adjacent 3-acre lot in the future.
The nonprofit that serves communities affected by HIV/AIDS, inequities in health care, homelessness and substance abuse bought the 9,000-square-foot building at 850 N. Pierce St. and the adjoining land recently for $1.1 million. The agency, which dates back to 1985, began offering primary care services in 2015 with an onsite medical clinic at its offices at 809 Martin Luther King Drive.
The Pride Plaza building, designed by the late architect Pierce Meleton, includes five suites, each with multiple examination spaces. Plans also include adding a pharmacy at that location, along with building on the adjacent lot.
“We’re excited to work with a local architect and designers for the renovations and improvements to the facility, which will include enlargement of some examination rooms and cosmetic updates,” Executive Director Claude Martin said. “We’re especially pleased to be positioned on a major thoroughfare in Lafayette and a Lafayette Transit System bus route. Because we serve a seven-parish area, it is also particularly helpful that we be easily accessible via interstates 10 and 49.”
The clinic has hired Dr. Anne Malesky, previously with Ochsner Lafayette General, as medical director.
As a Federally Qualified Health Center Look-Alike, the clinic offers fees based on the patient’s ability to pay. It is also accepting new patients and offering discounts for those living at or below 200% of the federal poverty limit, Martin said.
“We’ve been groundbreakers in Acadiana by tackling needs others have ignored and we’ve gained national recognition for our work,” he said. “But when we receive a note of appreciation from a client describing how their life was changed for the better — sometimes decades later — that’s what really keeps us going.”
Pride Plaza Pharmacy dates back to 1979 as one of the first multispecialty medical facilities on Lafayette’s north side and was developed by physicians Ernest Kinchen, J. Cedric Dauphin, Clinton Young and Raphael Baranco.