Saturday
Researching Your New Orleans Property.^ New Orleans Jazz Museum~, 400 Esplanade Ave.~ — Robert J. Cangelosi Jr., adjunct lecturer at the Tulane University School of Architecture, will present an in-depth program on historic home research. www.friendsofthecabildo.org. $20-$25. 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
Orchid Society Show and Sale.^ Lakeside Shopping Center~, 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie~ — Three day show and sale with exhibits of blooming plants, vendors and more. Exhibits closed for judging Saturday until noon. www.neworleansorchidsociety.org. 10 a.m. Saturday, also Sunday.
Bullet-proof Native Plants.^ New Orleans Botanical Garden~, 5 Victory Ave.~ — Environmentalist and author Marc Pastorek discusses some of his favorite easy-to-grow native plants and describe how to use them in the landscape. For information call (504) 483-9473 or email scapley@nocp.org. $12. 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
Tuesday
Old Garden Rose Society.^ East Bank Regional Library~, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave.~ — The care and cultivation of old garden rose varieties are discussed at this meeting. 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Wednesday
Bayou St. John Walking Tour.^ The Pitot House~, 1440 Moss St.~ — Stroll through 300 years of history in one of New Orleans’ oldest neighborhood with a walking tour encompassing Pitot House, a mile walk around the Bayou St. John neighborhood, known as the Faubourg Pontchartrain, plus a brief stop in St. Louis Cemetery No. 3 on Esplanade Avenue, led by docent Jamie Barker. www.louisianalandmarks.org. $30. 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Quarterly Care Workshop.^ Brennan's New Orleans~, 417 Royal St.~ — This workshop covers the basics of identifying problems and troubleshooting historic window repairs, to protect the building and the owner’s investment. RSVP or registration at (504) 342-4760. www.vccfoundation.org. $0-$10. 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Have a home and garden event? Email events@theadvocate.com.