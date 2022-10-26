The gates of the West Baton Rouge Food Truck Festival & Car Show will open at 11 a.m. this Saturday, Oct. 29, in Port Allen with live music and 23 food trucks.
Thanks to sponsors like Dow Chemical and ServPro, admission to the festival is free. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, umbrellas and wear "stretchy pants and dancing shoes," per
Various food trucks will be in attendance including Jambalaya Shoppe, Boil and Roux, Mister Taco, Repicci's Italian Ice and Big J's Country Cajun.
Live music will kick off at noon and country music singer Neal McCoy will headline starting at 8 p.m. Other performers in attendance will be Cajun singer-songwriter Wayne Toups, Louisiana zydeco artist and bandleader Chubby Carrier, and Clifton Brown and the Rusty Bucket Band. They'll perform throughout the afternoon at the West Baton Rouge Convention & Visitors Bureau's outdoor field, 2750 N. Westport Drive.
The Southern Muscle American Car, Truck & Bike Club Car Show will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and guests can submit and register their own cars for a $25 registration fee.
In addition, WBR Parish Government is sponsoring a kids' zone with children's activities.