Head out to Champions Square at the Superdome on Friday for GLEASON GRAS, the annual pep rally for the Team Gleason Foundation. A costume contest, music and food are on tap. 5 p.m. gleasongras.com.
"STAR WARS — A NEW HOPE IN CONCERT" will feature the classic film as the live Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra provides the John Williams music. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, plus 2 p.m. Saturday, at the Saenger Theatre. lpomusic.com.
Learn about food at THE FARM AND TABLE FAMBOREE on Saturday at the Convention Center. Family-friendly farm-to-table festival with gardening and cooking demonstrations, kids zone, wellness arena, animals, entertainment and more. Free. 11 a.m.