As the Audubon Zoo's signature fundraiser, the ZOO-TO-DO offers music, food and spirits from local restaurants, plus a chance to see selected animals. audubonnatureinstitute.org $85-$175. 8 p.m. Friday
Quench your thirst and support a young entrepreneur on LEMONADE DAY, a program dedicated to teaching children how to start a business via the time-honored lemonade stand. louisiana.lemonadeday.org. Saturday.
Organist Emmanuel Culcasi performs Bach, Dupre and Louis Vierne at ALL TOGETHER WITH NOTRE-DAME at St. Louis Cathedral, with an offering for the restoration of the Paris landmark. Free. 3:30 p.m. Sunday.