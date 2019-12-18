Cat Haven is hosting several programs to support cat care and adoption.
Cat Haven is selling tickets to a special "Cats The Movie" screening at 7:15 p.m. Dec. 22 at the Mall of Louisiana AMC Theatre.
For tickets, visit https://cathaven.liveimpact.org/fundraiser/li/8258/D/131824
Santa is stopping by Cat Haven from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Christmas Eve for photographs.
Picking up a cat on Christmas Eve? Snap a seasonal going home photo with Santa to capture the moment.
Cat Haven has started a new program for those who are not quite ready for cat adoption.
"We are excited to announce a new way that individuals can support Cat Haven and help those little souls they fall in love with at our adoption center without actually taking them home," according to a news release.
The new program allows residents to support the cats in the care of Cat Have by symbolically adopt a homeless cat or kitten.
Funds raised from Symbolic Adoptions provide litter, food, shelter, bedding, toys and all else that the cats need while they wait for their forever homes. Symbolic adoption does not support a particular animal, but instead helps to provide care to a multitude of animals waiting to be adopted.
With a symbolic adoption of a homeless cat or kitten, the individual will receive:
- A plush cat representative of the symbolic adoption
- An official adoption certificate
- A full color photo of a homeless cat or kitten who will receive care due to the donation
- A personalized acknowledgement letter
Symbolic Adoption kits can be purchased as memorials, in honor of someone, and as holiday gifts.
Visit cathaven@liorg.net.