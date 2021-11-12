“Our guys were fortunate enough to come away with one more point than them,” said Vermilion Catholic coach Broc Prejean after his Screamin' Eagles survived a dramatic 37-36 victory over Catholic High of Pointe Coupee.
Friday’s playoff match was a back and forth shootout going score for score all the way up until literally the last play of the game.
Halftime of Friday’s game had a score of 22-22 and Prejean knew that his defense would have to come up big.
“At halftime it was 22-22 all we have to do is win two quarters,” said Prejean. “So much credit goes to Pointe Coupee head coach Vinnie Bullara. I am a big fan of his and have a ton of respect for how his kids play. That was a tough group we had to beat tonight.”
After scoring a touchdown with no time left on the clock Catholic Pointe Coupee lined up for a 2-point conversion. Vermilion Catholic’s defense came up big by jumping on top of a fumbled snap from Catholic Pointe Coupee sophomore quarterback Hayden Elliot.
“We knew they were going for two right there,” said Prejean. “I told them (the defense) go win the game.”
Friday’s game was back and forth all night with each team trading scores and keeping the game close until Bazar threw the dagger late in the 4th quarter.
“I knew it was going to be a dog fight,” said Mikie Bazar, Vermilion Catholic senior quarterback, after Friday’s playoff win.
Bazar was able to put his team ahead 37-30 with a minute and 19 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Bazar threw a 45-yard pass to Vermilion Catholic freshman receiver Jonathan Dartez.
“I walked up to the line and I saw that they had two (defensive backs) high, I knew that Jon Jon (Dartez) could break his guy and get open,” Bazar. said. “I knew I had to look off the safety on the left so I snapped the ball, looked left and trusted Jon Jon and threaded the needle between the backers.”
Prejean also had high praise for his young receiver after the game.
“He’s (Dartez) a tremendous competitor. We want the ball in his hands as much as we can,” Prejean said. He makes plays for us, he’s been doing it since week 1. He’s just a gritty kid and we stopped calling him a freshman a long time ago.”
Bazar finished the night completing six passes on 17 attempts for 93 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Bazar also contributed 50 yards running the ball on four attempts.
“Coach told me I was going to have to run a ball tonight,” Bazar said. “I’m ready, give it to me.”
Prejean accredited Bazar’s great game to experience.
“He has a ton of experience, he (Bazar) sat behind a pretty prolific quarterback in Drew Lege and waited his turn, he had to sit out the first six weeks and wait to get healthy,” Prejean said. “He works hard every day and when we call plays his mind and my mind work similarly and when he hits that post to Jon Jon that’s about as heroic as it gets.”
Vermilion Catholic continues its playoff journey as they will be on the road to face the St. Frederick Warriors next Friday.