The Krewe of Denham Springs held its 40th annual Mardi Gras Ball on Saturday, Feb. 1, at North Park Recreational Center in Denham Springs.
The theme was “Back to the ’80s” with the ball decorations celebrating the bands, games, movies and music of the decade.
The krewe thanked President Emily Barclay and outgoing King Mickey Sharp and Queen Lynne Sharp.
During the night’s festivities, Raymond and Donna Nichols were crowned this year’s king and queen.
The royal couple has been members of the krewe for 12 years and have served as float captains for Krewe Bras Moi Chue. The king has served two years on the board as social chairman and currently serves as sponsorship chairman. The queen served on the board for seven years as its secretary and bead chairwoman. The couple has been married for 33 years. Raymond Nichols is an independent contractor as an asset management consultant. Donna Nichols works for Sentinel Pension, a division of Faulk & Winkler.
WAFB's Matt Williams served as master of ceremonies, introducing ball Captains Billie and Joy McCartney, parade Captains Gene and Margie Caballero and Mayor Gerald Landry.
Introduced as float captains were Ernest and Ashleigh Vasquez, Krewe Bras Moi Chue; Beckie Pourciau, Krewe of Fleur de Lis; Bret and Jenny Malcolm, Krewe of Klassy Kajuns; Darwin Sharp, Krewe of Konfusion; Missy Knoblauch and Jay Rhodes, Krewe of Mystic Summer; Brook and Patrick Scheuneman, Krewe of Neaux Klu; Chris Buhler, Krewe of Roux; Katie and Neal Underwood, Krewe of Who; Gretchen and Shane Morgan, Krewe of Hullabaloux; and Andrea Donahue, Krewe of Fanmi.
Last year's royal couple bestowed upon this year's royal pair the krewe's silver medallion necklaces. The program continued with the mayor reading a proclamation and presenting the couple with a key to the city.
The new king and queen were honored with a celebratory toast, followed by dancing to the band The Issue and a traditional Mardi Gras second line to close the ball.
The krewe will stage its parade at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15. This year's grand marshal is Chase Tyler.
The king and queen thanked Forrest Grove Plantation for providing the backdrop for the royal pictures and photographer Melissa Easley.