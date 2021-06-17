with Adam Daigle | Business editor
Good morning, Acadiana. A lot of you folks are excited about the return of Burger Tyme. We got you covered, along with other business news happening that you should know about:
When will Burger Tyme open? What's on the menu?
Braxton Moody V and Shawn Touchet, his general manager, are in the final stretch ahead of the restaurant's opening, which is tentatively set for July 6. But get this: a soft opening is set for next weekend and it's open to the public, but you'll have to reserve a spot. Yes, you read that correctly. See the full story here.
More Amazon investment in Louisiana
More than 1,000 employees, earning a minimum $15 an hour plus benefits, will work at the $200 million, 3.8 million-square-foot Amazon fulfillment center that will replace Cortana Mall in Baton Rouge, officials said Wednesday. It's the latest round of investment in the state by the mammoth online retailer, which will is establishing operations in Carencro, Port Allen, Baton Rouge and Slidell. See the story here.
Louisiana judge blocks Biden's pause on new oil, gas leases
The Biden administration’s suspension of new oil and gas leases on federal land and water was blocked Tuesday by a federal judge in Louisiana, who ordered that plans be resumed for lease sales that were delayed for the Gulf of Mexico and Alaska. See the full story here.
Super 1 stores raise starting pay for most jobs to $11
Brookshire Grocery Co., which owns the Super 1 stores in Acadiana, has made the $1 hourly temporary pay increase permanent, which will put the starting rate for most of its hourly positions at $11 an hour, company officials announced. See the full story here.