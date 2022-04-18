Lafayette City Marshal's Office was awarded a $34,315 grant by the Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA) to buy 21 new body cameras, Marshal Reggie Thomas announced on Monday.
The Small Rural Tribal BWX Program, funded by the Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA) and operated by Justice & Security Strategies, Inc. (JSS), received nearly 1,000 applications for its body-worn camera program. The Marshal's Office said it chose to reward Lafayette over other law enforcement field offices for its previous commitment.
"The Lafayette City Marshal’s Office deputies already had body cams, but we needed an upgrade," said Marshal Reggie Thomas in a prepared statement.
"This grant allowed us to purchase much-advanced equipment, which will increase not only our accountability, and safety, but also continue ensuring we are serving our community with transparency."
The 21 body cams plus the licenses to be acquired through the grant funds are the Axon Body Cam3s. Among many other features, they will allow supervisors to watch the camera footage as it records live, the Marshal's Office said.
They will also provide GPS location during foot pursuits and store the body camera footage in a cloud thru Axon instead of being directly stored at the agency.
The Marshal's Office said the body cameras have been ordered and will eventually be issued to the deputies in the upcoming month. The SRT BWC Grant is a matching grant. The Lafayette City Marshal’s Office will match the award and purchase the cameras plus the licenses.