The LSU Paul M. Hebert Law Center has selected James P. Roy Sr., a senior partner and managing member of Domengeaux Wright Roy & Edwards LLC in Lafayette, as a 2020 Distinguished Alumni of the Year and selected Glenn Armentor, general partner of Glenn Armentor Law Corp. in Lafayette, as a Distinguished Achievement honoree.

Roy is primarily involved in the representation of plaintiffs in admiralty and maritime law, personal injury litigation and mass tort/class actions. He graduated from LSU Law in 1976 and has been on the LSU Law Alumni Board of Trustees for many years.

Armentor's firm is a plaintiffs' litigation firm he founded as a 1977 LSU Law graduate. He is a current member of the LSU Board of Supervisors.

Other LSU Law Center 2020 Distinguished Alumni of the Year are William Crawford, retired from LSU Law after the fall 2019 semester as the longest-serving LSU faculty member at 53 years; Judge Ernestine Gray, who was first elected to the Orleans Parish Juvenile Court in 1984 and served for 35 years and had been in private practice; Judge Guy Holdridge, the 1st District, Division C Judge of the First Circuit Court of Appeal in Louisiana in Baton Rouge; and H. Alston Johnson III, a senior partner with Phelps Dunbar in Baton Rouge.

Other Distinguished Achievement honorees are John M. Madison Jr., a founding member of Wiener, Weiss & Madison in Shreveport, and Mary Olive Pierson, a longtime Baton Rouge attorney.

The LSU Law alumni will be honored at a ceremony March 6 at the Marriott Hotel in Baton Rouge.

The Louisiana Civil Service League presented one of its 61st annual Charles E. Dunbar Jr. Career Service Awards to Samuel B. Guillory of Breaux Bridge, deputy assistant secretary 3, Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services.

Awards go to classified merit system employees who have distinguished themselves in their service. Other recipients from southeast Louisiana are Mandy Clayton of Denham Springs, administrative coordinator, LSU AgCenter Hammond Research Station; Zina Daniel of New Orleans, statistician 2, School of Public Health — Behavioral and Community Health Sciences; Judy Dupuy of Baton Rouge, board administrator, Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors; Irving Parrish Foote IV of Baker, agriculture specialist program manager, Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry; Johnson L. Hale III of Mandeville, police lieutenant — A, Louisiana Department of Public Safety; Brad Harris of Baton Rouge, information technology director, Department of State; Milton Hunter of New Orleans, program manager, price verification inspections, Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry; Stephanie Michel of Sunshine, deputy warden 4, Department of Corrections, Elayn Hunt Correctional Center; C. Dean Morgan of Independence, locksmith master, physical plant services, Southeastern Louisiana University; and Emma J. Ramsey of Metairie, nutrition educator 2, LSU AgCenter.

The Louisiana Long Term Care Foundation awarded nursing scholarships to outstanding nursing facility staff who are enrolled in nursing school to further their professional development in long-term care. Those selected from the area are Shateela Benjamin and Jonathan Lee, Belle Teche Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, New Iberia; and Hillary Chenevert, Riviere De Soleil Community Care Center, Mansura.

Others from southeast Louisiana are Dermeisha LeBranche, Chateau Living Center, Kenner; Tabitha Unbehagen, Greenbriar Community Care Center, Slidell; and Akeya Williams, Affinity Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Baton Rouge.