With 10 runners clocking personal bests, the boys cross-country team from St. Amant High School won the River Parishes Championship on Oct. 27.
The top runners for the boys team were junior Ethan Viso, sophomore Aiden Clouatre, junior Cody Louviere, freshman Christopher Mullins and sophomore Johnathan Campbell.
Additional runners for the Gators were:
- Vito Mumphrey, 19th, 20:20, personal record
- Collin Cowart, 22nd, 20:32, personal record
- Tyler Keim, 25th, 21:01
- Carlos Garcia, 26th, 21:34
- Evan Roddy, 29th, 22:09
- Juan Guzman, 33rd, 23:38, personal record
- Logan Morris, 34th, 23:54, personal record
- Reed Brignac, 35th, 24:13, personal record
- Chandler Sanderson, 36th, 24:20
- Kaleb Reddicks, 37th, 24:28
- Christopher Taylor, 38th, 24:37, personal record
- Cody Credeur, 40th, 25:26, personal record
- Elliot Gossett, 41st, 25:41, personal record
- Patrick Berthelot, 43rd, 26:06
- Connor Planchard, 46th, 27:09, personal record
- Luke Barnes, 47th, 27:22
- Kevon Ferguson, 48th, 30:54, personal record.
In the girls' competition, freshman Sadie Bourgeois placed 10th. Other top runners for the Lady Gators were:
- Skyler Bennett, 17th, 24:33, personal record
- Mya Bascom, 18th, 24:43, personal record
- Zanna Boudreaux, 19th, 25:26
- Abby Richard, 22nd, 26:42
- Reagan West, 23rd, 27:08
- Kimberly Bourgeois, 24th, 28:11
- Laney McCrary, 25th, 28:20
- Jodi Bickham, 26th, 28:30, personal record
- Roselyn Rivas, 27th, 28:48
- Sadie Lato, 31st, 30:00
- CiCi Nill, 32nd, 30:14
- Isabella Bankston, 33rd, 32:04, personal record
- Lanie Cook, 35th, 32:45
- Delaney Charowhas, 36th, 35:08
- Savannah Parks, 37th, 35:37, personal record.