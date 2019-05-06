COMMUNITY EVENTS
THIS WEEK
RED, WHITE & BLUE MASQUERADE: Friday, 7 p.m. The Harbor Center, 110 Harbor Center Blvd., Slidell. Bring It Home Northshore’s sixth annual fundraiser to benefit children of deployed and deceased military members featuring an open bar, live entertainment and more. $75, $65 for military. bringithomens.org.
SPRING CRAFT MARKET: Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Abita Brewing Company Beer Garden, 166 Barbee Road, Covington. Local vendors will be selling crafts and goods along with an on-site food truck and special brews. Free. (985) 893-3143 or abita.com.
NORTHSHORE PICNIC WITH A PURPOSE: May 11, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Fontainebleau State Park, U.S. 190, Mandeville. The Safe Haven Foundation presents this fundraiser for building a Family Promise day center at Safe Haven. Prepared seafood with nonseafood options will be served and entertainment will be provided by Four Unplugged. $25, $15 for 18 and under. (985) 630-2014.
YOGA ON TAP: Sunday, 4-7 p.m. Abita Brewery, 166 Barbee St., Covington. Benefiting the Northshore Humane Society. $15 for lesson and a beer.
MOTHER’S DAY TOUR: Sunday, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Starts at Jean Baptiste Lang House, 605 Carroll St. The 10th annual event featuring self-guided tours of some of Mandeville’s historic homes. Proceeds go the Old Mandeville Historic Association’s restoration projects. $20. (985) 626-4975 or oldmandevillehistoricassociation.org
LOOKING AHEAD
NAMI WALKS: May 18, 9/11 a.m. Mandeville Lakefront, 140 Jackson Ave. The National Alliance on Mental Illness presents its third family fun walk, either 1-mile or 5K, plus plenty of entertainment. Free, but donations accepted. (985) 625-6538 or namisttammany.org.
CRUISIN’ ON THE RIVER CAR, TRUCK & BIKE SHOW: May 18, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Madisonville riverfront, Water Street. One of the biggest shows in the South with hundreds of vintage vehicles competing for prizes. Free admission, $20-$25 entry. (504) 382-1731 or madisonvillechamber.org.
LOUISIANA VETERANS FESTIVAL: May 18, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Heritage Park, 1701 Bayou Lane, Slidell. East St. Tammany Habitat for Humanity’s annual salute to veterans with music by the Victory Belles, Zebra, 90 Degrees West, the Eli Seals Band and the Top Cats, plus kids' activities, crafts, food and drink. $15; veterans and 12-under, free. (985) 639-0631 or laveteransfestival.org.
POLO DAY: May 19, 1 p.m. Summergrove Farm, Folsom. Bring a picnic lunch. Complimentary Champagne served. Free. (844) 866-1907.
COLUMBIA STREET BLOCK PARTY: May 24, 6 p.m. 200 to 500 blocks of Columbia Street, Covington. Classic cars, restaurant specials and a live DJ. Free. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
PANCAKE BREAKFAST: May 25, 8-11 a.m. Slidell Lions Club, 356 Cleveland Ave. $6.
MANDEVILLE FAMILY REUNION: May 26, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Mandeville Lakefront, Lakeshore Drive. A day of picnicking, live music, food vendors and other activities. A large dining canopy with tables and chairs will be available. Free. (985) 966-0851 or mandevillefamilyreunion.com.
MEMORIAL DAY POOL PARTY: May 26, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Land O Pines Campground, 17145 Million Dollar Road, Covington. $10 adults, $8 18-under. (985) 892-6023 or camplop.com.
NORTHSHORE HEART WALK: June 1, 8 a.m. Fontainebleau State Park, 62883 La. 1089, Mandeville. The American Heart Association’s promotion for longer, stronger, healthier lives. Free. (985) 302-9071 or northshoreheartwalk.org.
KOKOMO STROLL: June 1, 4-7 p.m. Downtown Covington. The Covington Business Association gets into the spirit of summer with this evening of casual imbibing on the streets of downtown Covington with live music, dining specials and shopping opportunities. $20 for all-you-can-drink cups. gocovington.org.
MUSIC
THIS WEEK
SUGARBOMB: Friday, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Terra Bella Village, 141 Terra Bella Blvd., Covington. The Friday Nights on the Square concert series continues supporting area nonprofits. Free. (985) 871-7171 or terrabellavillage.com.
LOST BAYOU RAMBLERS: Saturday, 6:30 p.m. Dew Drop Jazz Hall and Social Club, 430 Lamarque St., Mandeville. $10. (985) 624-9604 or dewdropjazzhall.com.
SWING IN THE PINES: Saturday, 6:30 p.m. Bogue Falaya Park, 213 Park Dr., Covington. The Louisiana Philharmonic’s annual outdoor spring concert in downtown Covington featuring familiar favorites. Rain date is May 13. Free. (504) 523-6350 or lpomusic.com.
FLASHBACK CHAMELEONS: Saturday, 9:30 p.m. Ruby’s Roadhouse, 840 Lamarque St., Mandeville. (985) 626-9748 or rubysroadhouse.com.
MICHOT’S MELODY MAKERS: May 18, 6:30 p.m. Pontchartrain Vineyards, 81250 Old Military Road, Bush. Jazz ‘N the Vines concert series continues. $10. (985) 892-9742 or pontchartrainvineyards.com.
JOHN AUTIN & KASS: Tuesday, 6-8 p.m. Barrel Wine Bar, 69305 La. 21, Covington. Free. (985) 272-8485 or barrelwinebar.com.
LOOKING AHEAD
ABITA OPRY: May 18, 7 p.m. Abita Springs Town Hall, 22161 Level St. The Last Chance Bluegrass Bands, Spider Murphy & Fatback Vipers, O.K. Crawdaddy and Sherman Bernard close out the spring season. $20. (985) 892-0711 or abitaopry.com.
BEN REDWINE TRIO: May 19, 5 p.m. Christ Episcopal Church, 120 S. New Hampshire St. Covington. Final Third Sunday concert of the season. Free. (985) 892-3177 or christchurchcovington.org.
JOHN FRIDAY: May 23, 8 p.m. The Harbor Center, 100 Harbor Center Blvd., Covington. $16-$100. (985) 781-3650 or northshoreharborcenter.com.
NOLA STRING KINGS: May 24, 6:30 p.m. Dew Drop Social Hall and Jazz Club, 430 Lamarque St., Mandeville. The NOLA String Kings headline the final show of the spring season, $10. (985) 624-9604 or dewdropjazzhall.com.
BILLY JOEL AND ELTON JOHN HITS: May 24, 7:30 p.m., and May 26, 3 p.m. Fuhrmann Auditorium, 317 N. Jefferson St., Covington. The Northlake Performing Arts Society closes its season with a concert featuring the best of the Piano Man and the Rocket Man. $21. npas.info.
OF THEE I SING: May 26, 3 p.m. St. Timothy UMC, 335 Asbury Dr., Mandeville. The St. Timothy Choir presents its seventh annual Memorial Day concert of patriotic favorites including the "Battle Hymn of the Republic" and the special armed forces salute. Free, but advance tickets are recommended. (985) 626-3307 or sttimothyumc.org.
PAUL SANCHEZ & THE ROLLING ROAD SHOW: June 1, 6:30 p.m. Pontchartrain Vineyards, 81250 Old Military Road, Bush. Jazz ‘N the Vines concert series continues. $10. (985) 892-9742 or pontchartrainvineyards.com.
LOVE IS A MANY SPLINTERED THING: May 31 and June 1, 8 p.m., Cutting Edge Theater, 767 Robert Blvd. Slidell. Ronald Brister and guests Suzette Ferrari, Jennifer Gesvantner and Lauren Turner present a cabaret show featuring songs about romance. $25-$35. (985) 649-3727 or cuttingedgetheater.com.
THEATER
NOW ON STAGE
SISTER ACT: Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m., Sunday. 2 p.m. Slidell Little Theatre, 2024 Nellie Dr. The stage version of the 1992 hit movie featuring a disco diva on the run disguised as a nun. $28 adults, $17.50 students. (985) 641-0324 or slidelllittletheatre.com.
THE GREAT BIG DOORSTEP: Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m., Sunday, 2 p.m. 30byNinety Theatre, 880 Lafayette St., Mandeville. The Depression-era comedy about a Cajun family’s dream of moving to a stately plantation. $21 adults, $19 seniors/military, $16 students. (844) 843-3090 or 30byNinety.com.
BEYOND THERAPY: Through May 19, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Playmakers Community Theater, 19106 Playmakers Road, Covington. A Manhattan couple is brought together by their psychologist. $20 adults; $10 students. (985) 893-1671 or playmakersinc.com.
LOOKING AHEAD
JOSHUA KANE: May 16, 7 p.m. Fuhrmann Auditorium, 317 N. Jefferson Ave., Covington. Discover your inner superhero in the mind-reading show that is part of the OnStage at the Fuhrmann series. $20-$25 at door. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
THE BINGO QUEEN: May 17-18, 24-25, 8 p.m. Cutting Edge Theater, 757 Robert Blvd., Slidell. Two sisters dish the dirt on their bingo partners. $25-$30. (985) 649-3727 or cuttingedgetheater.com.
AUDITIONS
STEEL MAGNOLIAS: May 26, 6:30 p.m. 30 by Ninety Theatre, 880 Lafayette St., Mandeville. The lives of women in a fictitious Louisiana town. (844) 843-3090 or 30byninety.com.
CALL FOR DIRECTORS
PLAYMAKERS COMMUNITY THEATER: The venerable Covington theater is seeking directors. choreographers and musical directors for the 2019-20 season. Email Anysia.Genre@gmail.com with a resume and brief biography.
ART
NOW SHOWING
JAMAR PIERRE: Opening reception May 11, 4:30-6:30 p.m. On view through June 28. Christwood Atrium Gallery, 100 Christwood Blvd., Covington. Selected works from the artist behind New Orleans' official Tricentennial Celebration work of art, “Resilience.”
NOEL ROCKMORE, PORTRAITS & PASSION: Through May 24. Wednesdays-Fridays, noon to 4 p.m. Slidell Cultural Center, 2055 2nd St. From the vaults of the New Orleans Museum of Art. (985) 646-4375 or myslidell.com.
PUSHING BOUNDARIES: Tuesdays-Saturdays through May 25, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. St. Tammany Art Association Art House, 320 N. Columbia St., Covington. The STAA presents an exhibition featuring the works of Northshore artists Babette Beaullieu, Maggie McConnell and Luba Zygarewicz. Free. (985) 892-8650 or sttammanyartassociation.org
COVINGTON ART MARKET: Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St. Free. (985) 8902-8650 or sttammanyartassociation.org. (985) 892-8650.
LOOKING AHEAD
SLIDELL PHOTO CLUB EXHIBITION: June 7-28 recurring weekly on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Slidell Cultural Center, 2055 Second St. Photographers featured include Richard Hale, Pat Anderson and John Touhey. Free. (985) 646-4375 or slidellphotoclub.com.
CALL FOR ARTISTS
STAA SUMMER SHOW: The St. Tammany Art Association’s 54th juried show is accepting images from artists through May 17. Accepted artists will be announced on May 31 and show runs from July 13-Aug. 17. The Best in Show award is $1,000 and there are $2,000 in other prizes awarded. LouAnne Greenwald executive director of the Paul and Lulu Hillard University Art Museum at Louisiana-Lafayette is the juror. (985) 892-8665 or sttaamany.art/summershow.org
DANCE
THIS WEEK
OZONE SQUARES: Monday, 7:30 p.m. Greater Covington Center, 317 N. Jefferson St. Bubba Mingus is the caller. ozonesquares.com.
LOOKING AHEAD
NORTHSHORE CAJUN DANCERS: May 25. Lessons at 7 p.m.; dance begins at 8 p.m. Abita Town Hall, 22161 Level St. Nouveaux Cajun Express performs. $8 members; $10 nonmembers (504) 583-8603 or northshorecajundancers.com.
BOOKS
LOOKING AHEAD
R.J. LEE: May 18, noon. Barnes & Noble, 3414 U.S. 190, Mandeville. The author discusses his mystery, "Grand Slam Murders." Free. (985) 626-8884 or barnesandnoble.com.
FILM
NORTHSHORE FILM GATHERING MEET & GREET: Tuesday, 7 p.m. Mandeville Social, 800 W. Causeway Approach, Mandeville. Program details TBA. Free.
LOOKING AHEAD
STUDENT SHORT FILM SHOWCASE: June 1, 4 p.m. Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St. Student filmmakers showcase their latest work, sponsored by the Pontchartrain Film Festival. A Q&A will follow screenings. Free. (985) 259-5772 or pontchartrainfilmfestival.com.
KID STUFF
STORY TIME: Saturdays, 11 a.m. Barnes & Noble, 3414 U.S. 190. Saturday — "In a Minute, Mama Bear"; May 18 — Kids Book Hangout; May 25 — "Aladdin." Free. (985) 626-8884 or barnesandnoble.com.
LOOKING AHEAD
YATS PROGRAM: Registration now open for the Slidell Little Theatre’s summer youth program for ages 4-18. Fees vary. slidelllittletheatre.org.
JUMP INTO SUMMER: May 18, 10 a.m. to noon. Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St. Activities and entertainment to begin the summer, presented by the City of Covington. Free. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
OUTDOORS
NORTHLAKE NATURE CENTER: U.S. 190 near Fontainebleau State Park. Upcoming events: Wednesday and May 22, 5:30 p.m. — Nature Walk and Titivation; Kundalini yoga; May 18, 10 a.m. — mushroom walk; May 18, 6 p.m. — nature walk and weenie roast. (985) 626-7238 or northlakenature.org.