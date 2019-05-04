Game two between No. 1 Dunham (24-9) and No. 8 Catholic-New Iberia (19-17) embodied playoff baseball. Both teams went exchanged blows like two heavyweight fighters until Chris Landry’s game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the ninth gave CHNI a 12-11 upset victory in the Division III state baseball quarterfinals.
Landry stepped to the plate with two runners in scoring position and one out. Dunham made the decision to pull in outfielder in to add a fifth infielder and play for the throw to home, but Landry made them pay with a shallow fly ball to right field to end the game in extra innings much like game one, which Catholic-N.I. won 7-3.
CHNI struck first early with a two-run home run by Peter LeBlanc in the first inning, but Dunham answered right back with three runs in the second inning. The two teams were tied at four heading into the bottom of the fourth when the Panthers reeled off three runs to take a 7-4 lead.
But once again Dunham answered in the next frame. After two runs scored early in the inning, a two-RBI double by Austin Richard gave the Tigers an 8-7 lead into the bottom of the fifth inning.
The Panthers appeared to have retaken the lead on a two-run sacrifice fly to deep right field by Isaac Thibodeaux, but the umpires ruled the second runner did not tag and was called out at second base, ending the inning with the score 8-8.
Dunham took advantage of the base running error and scored three runs over the next two innings to take an 11-8 lead, but Alex Guilbeau hit his second home run of the game to cut the lead to two and a two-out RBI single by Zac Farris sent the game into extra innings.
“I’m exhausted, and I know our players are too,” said Catholic-N.I. coach David Jordan. “In the back of my mind when Dunham went up three, I hoped we had enough energy to play game three.”
The loss ends Dunham’s season, but the word disappointment didn’t come out of coach Sham Gabehart’s mouth. Instead he chose the words love, proud and unity. He took his time to appreciate the efforts of his players and coaches and the support of parents and students.
“Everybody played to their role, every coach coached, every coach made a difference, every player made a difference, and we just came up short,” Gabehart said. “At the end of the day that’s all you can ask. Our kids laid it on the line, and we have a lot to be proud of this year.”