John Raymond, who is running for the state House seat in District 90 from the Slidell area, has survived a legal challenge to his candidacy.
The 1st Circuit Court of Appeal decided Monday not to review a lower court decision that threw out a lawsuit claiming he did not live in the district. Raymond and four other candidates are running for the seat left vacant by Greg Cromer, who resigned after being elected mayor of Slidell.
Suzanne Parsons Stymiest, a resident of the district, filed suit challenging Raymond's candidacy on July 27, and a hearing was set for 9 a.m. on July 31.
But Raymond's attorney, Tony LeMon, filed several exceptions to the suit and 22nd Judicial District Judge Raymond Childress agreed with one of them: that insufficient effort had been made to serve Raymond with the lawsuit.
Stymiest's attorney argued that the judge erred in that decision and that Raymond had been timely served.
Raymond could not be immediately reached for comment. But after the district judge decided to throw out the suit, he said he was a "little disappointed" that he was not able to show that he does live in the district.
He said he moved there in May or June of 2017, more than a year before qualifying for the Nov. 6 election.