Art on Pointe
The Ebb & Flow Festival's biggest in-person event runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at Pointe-Marie Square, 14200 River Road. Look for a performance by Bayou Cirque, the local acrobatic-trapeze troupe; a jazz set by flutist Betsy Breaux; a drive-thru art market; and cuisine served from food trucks. artsbr.org.
'Lift Every Voice'
The Louisiana Art & Science Museum's (100 S. River Road) newest exhibition pays tribute to the late Frank Hayden, one of the state's most influential sculptors. Some of these artworks are being publicly shown for the first time. lasm.org.
Sunday in the Park
Well, almost. The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge's spring concert series goes virtual with a performance by Parish County Line at 5 p.m. at www.ebbandflowbr.org.