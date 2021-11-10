No, there wasn’t any regret in his decision.
After all, his Acadiana Wreckin’ Rams had just won a second straight Class 5A state championship.
But he had a deal and a deal is a deal.
After playing strong safety for the Terrible Turks defense to win the state title as a sophomore, a three-year starter at quarterback left the scene, so head coach Matt McCullough approached Jerimiah Brown with an idea.
“Coach McCullough and I had the talk,” Brown said of the proposal to play quarterback his junior season. “If I did it for the team, I’d definitely get to pick where I want to be next year.”
So as the Rams were celebrating the state championship win over Alexandria in Natchitoches, Brown walked over to McCullough, gladly handed over his offensive wristband and rode the defensive bus back home.
“He wanted to play defense the entire time, but was unselfish and did what the team needed him to do,” said defensive coordinator Kyle Seibold, whose No. 7-seeded Rams open the 2021 playoffs at home against Dutchtown on Friday.
“The defensive side is more physical,” Brown explained. “I get to come make big plays and things. I do like the ball in my hands too, though, but I just prefer defense.”
Only that’s not where the story ends.
Brown’s topsy-turvy high school football career was just getting interesting.
The plan during spring season was to play Brown at middle linebacker.
“He did really, really good,” Seibold said.
But then two players expected to be key contributors in the secondary exited the picture, opening up a huge hold at Brown’s old home heading into the summer.
“We went into the summer not really knowing what to do with it,” Seibold revealed.
Come August, the staff’s gut feeling was it was best to move Brown to free safety with seemingly more depth at linebacker, and Brown played the first three games at safety.
By that time, sophomore Amir Hill started to show signs that he could be a long-term solution in the secondary and started the week four game against Sulphur and Brown returned to linebacker.
Incredibly, Rams’ star cornerback Laterrance Welch suffered another knee injury in that game and Brown’s game of musical chairs continued.
Since then, it’s been a constant back-and-forth from safety to linebacker to even nickel back depending on the opponent’s style of offense.
“The transition wasn’t that tough for me,” said Brown, who has 47 solos, 26 assists, two forced fumbles, two sacks, eight breakups and an interception so far this season. “I remembered all the (defensive) calls.”
In some ways, Brown admitted, his experience at quarterback actually made him a better defender when he returned.
The reads, however, are very different from middle linebacker to free safety.
“He’s basically doing it again, because he’s having to play safety and linebacker and really all over the place,” Seibold said. “He’s not been able to get settled on one, but whatever the team needs him to do.”
In addition to his intense desire to win, Brown keeps his head from spinning out of control with his personality.
“He always has a smile on his face,” Seibold said. “Nothing ever rattles him. You can’t get him mad. You can jump his butt or whatever you want, but he’s not going to get mad.
“He’s kind of an unflappable personality. I think having that type of personality is one of the reasons we’ve been able to move him around so much. He’s just a happy-go-lucky kid.”
But Brown’s role on this year’s Rams squad still wasn’t over.
With two losses early in the season with sophomore Ayden Trahan at quarterback, his offensive replacement needed some help from someone who knew the growing pains at the position.
“Just give him confidence and let him know that I wasn’t perfect at the beginning either my first go-around at quarterback,” Brown said referring to his early-season fumbling issues last season. “ I told him he was going to get better over time and get more comfortable. I told him he was going to start making plays.”
The losses to Lafayette Christian and Catholic of Baton Rouge allowed Brown to respond.
“I was thinking we’ve got to get better,” he said. “We’ve got to work harder. We’ve got to push the offense, because they’ve got young people in the backfield, so we had to motivate them and not let them get down, so they can get better.”
As Brown’s high school career approaches the end, colleges are starting to call. No, none at quarterback, but either at linebacker or safety on the defensive side. Some of the schools include Mississippi State, Arkansas, Marshall Houston, Lamar and McNeese.
Brown, though, is just focused on one thing – winning a second state title as a defensive starter.
“We’re back on that road,” he said. “Y’all just stay tuned for the playoffs. We’re coming.”
Of course, deep down he knows what he’ll do if an unfortunate situation arises and he’s asked again.
“Yes sir, no doubt,” Brown admitted. “I would just make the switch again. I’d made the switch for my team. Especially now in the playoffs, I’d definitely have to make the switch.”
Indeed, some things are more important than the position you play.