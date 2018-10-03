New Orleans and surrounding parishes are under a flood advisory until 4:15 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
220p - A Flood Advisory is now in effect until 415pm mainly for New Orleans, but also including portions of the surrounding parishes. Heavy rain will lead to street flooding in the advisory area (green box in the image below). #lawx pic.twitter.com/r50azUcZAo— NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) October 3, 2018
Storms have heavy rainfall began impacting the area about noon Wednesday and continued several hours into the afternoon.
Street flooding is expected. Images showed minor flooding across parts of the city, including the CBD. Images showed water over the road.
WHOA! @WWLTV photojournalist, Derek Waldrip got photos of street #flooding in Downtown #NewOrleans along LaSalle near Canal Street. #lawx #BeOn4 @WWLTV pic.twitter.com/pGJqC7J9YI— Dave Nussbaum WWL-TV (@Dave_Nussbaum) October 3, 2018
