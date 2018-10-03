stret flooidng

Advocate photo by Jeff Nowak -- Minor street flooding near the intersection of St. Charles Avenue and Julia Street. 

New Orleans and surrounding parishes are under a flood advisory until 4:15 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Storms have heavy rainfall began impacting the area about noon Wednesday and continued several hours into the afternoon. 

Street flooding is expected. Images showed minor flooding across parts of the city, including the CBD. Images showed water over the road.

