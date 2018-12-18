Judge Conn Regan of the 24th Judicial District Court has recused himself in the capital murder case of Jerman Neveaux, who is accused of killing Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputy David Michel Jr. in Harvey in June 2016.
Regan recused himself Monday, according to court documents that indicate he did so over an unspecified disclosure.
"The court does not agree with the alleged statement made, but recuses in an effort to avoid any appearance of impartiality and/or impropriety, giving special consideration to the nature of the penalty sought by the district attorney in the case," Regan wrote in his recusal notice.
Jefferson Parish District Attorney Paul Connick has decided to seek the death penalty against Neveaux, who is accused of fatally shooting Michel after they scuffled on a sidewalk near Manhattan Boulevard on June 22, 2106.
Neveaux then fled to a home on London Crossing, where he was arrested in the backyard by sheriff's deputies who were recorded by residents as they beat him. Neveaux suffered severe bruising and fractured bones in his face. He attended initial court hearings in a wheelchair.
Neveaux also has been charged with two counts of resisting police by force and one count each of aggravated assault with a firearm and illegal possession of a stolen firearm.
Neveaux's case was first sent to Judge Michael Menz, who had to recuse himself because a staff member is a relative of the victim, and then to William Credo, who is serving pro tempore.
Judge Regan's office declined to comment on the matter. The DA's Office does not comment on open cases.
Defense attorney Martin Regan could not be reached immediately for comment.