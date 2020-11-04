LeeAnn B. Stephan is a photographer; she has a magical way of capturing the world around her. At the beginning of this year’s lockdown, LeeAnn set out to capture our community through a series of photos she called “Porchtraits” documenting our ordinary lives in extraordinary times.
This creativity is evident in all of her photography, whatever her subject.
LeeAnn is driven, passionate and is always pushing herself to the next level. You can find out more at her website leeannbstephan.com and follow her on instagram @leeannbstephan. Big things are in store for her and her photography.
What was your first job? I was a birthday hostess at a teacher’s school supply store in New Iberia called Apple Core.
Describe a typical day in your life. I snooze my alarm until I absolutely have to get up. Dress, fairly fast. Listen to a podcast on my way to work. Photograph pretty jewelry and gems at Stuller. Listen to more podcasts. Painfully discuss dinner options with my husband. Hug husband. Kiss my kid’s cheeks and foreheads. Edit. Homework with kids. Edit. Scroll streaming services for something to watch until we give up and just go to sleep.
What advice would you give the younger you? Be patient. You’ll get there.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? The birth of my kids. That’ll change you.
What values do you live by? Just be nice, work hard, and be of service.
What do you most appreciate? Selflessness.
What is your favorite journey? My own, but also watching others go through theirs, too.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? On the couch, watching a movie, in pajamas. The best.
What living figure most inspires you? Hard workers, in general. Particularly, my husband, who is finishing a second degree, works nonstop, and still finds time to hang out with us. He’s the best.
What was the best advice you were ever given? Don’t let the haters bring you down.
What book would you tell everyone to read? I don’t read that often (probably shouldn’t admit that) but my favorite book is "Pride and Prejudice. I’m currently reading, "So You Want To Talk About Race."
What is the best thing about where you live? The unbelievable amount of creativity that is fostered here and the creative people I continue to discover.
How do you "let the good times roll"? Sitting in my lawn chair, on my driveway, drinking a beer with my neighbors.
What did you want to be when you grew up? A food critic. There’s still time.
What is your motto? Never leave food on the plate.
How would you like to be remembered? “That girl did some stuff.”
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? Don’t be a baby, Bergman.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? My family, because everything I am is because of them, a big smile, and a snarky comment.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? Abbreviated versions of words like, “Perf” and “Totes.” I use the word or expression (?), “TIGHT,” too liberally. I also used the word, “Poignant,” a lot before fully knowing what it meant. I just gathered what it meant from context clues. I liked how smart I sounded.
What is your favorite word? I don’t think I can say that here.
What do you collect? Cups. Particularly mugs. Also, T-shirts.
What food could you live on for a month? Chicken Tacos from Torchy’s.
What would you change about yourself? I can be dramatic and acutely critical. I’m working on that.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? Baby, from "Dirty Dancing." Nobody puts Lee in a corner.
Describe yourself in five words. Passionate, Analytical, Confident, Quirky, Unfiltered.
What is your idea of happiness? Free time, with nothing left on my list to edit! And a plate of loaded fries from Spoonbill.
What is your favorite movie? That’s a loaded question. I have a few. I LOVE Sofia Coppola’s movies, "Pride and Prejudice," "Back to the Future," anything from Wes Anderson, and movies form the late '80s and early '90s…it was a vibe.
What music defines who you are? That’s a loaded question too. Good music.
Who is your style icon? Penny Lane form "Almost Famous," and Zoe Kravitz.
What do you most regret? Drinking that third beer; two is the limit.
What question do you wish I'd asked? What are you ordering from the menu if it’s offered?
What would the answer be? Nachos or loaded fries…always.