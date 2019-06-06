I’ve been familiar with this kind of tea for a while — credit my father who traveled to China and Thailand quite a bit when I was a child — but have noticed a growing interest in it. Locally, Kung Fu Tea, which has more than 200 stores nationwide, opened in the Bluebonnet Village Shopping Center across from Perkins Rowe in December.
The menu, I will be honest, is overwhelming. But in two visits, I managed to get a decent feel for the offerings.
The Kung Fu Milk Tea (medium, $3.75), which the store says is the most popular drink, with bubbles (50 cents), is a neutrally sweet and milky black tea. There was enough ice to keep it cool and fresh, but not so much that it was impossible to get at the delightfully chewy bubbles. A perfectly innocuous introduction — nothing strong or unusual, so if you’re new, go for this.
The store also offers bursting bubbles — small orbs with liquid centers that burst when bitten. Our cashier suggested the coffee bursting bubbles (75 cents) would pair well with the Almond Milk Tea (medium, $4.25). They cut through the almond milk to the drink’s benefit; otherwise, I would have found it undrinkable — it was more wedding-cake almond and less nut-milk almond, which I had been expecting.
The Taro Slushie (medium, $4.25) tastes just like buttered popcorn jellybeans. The root vegetable’s flavor is incongruous with the slush’s delightful purple color, but it’s enjoyable. I am glad I ordered a medium, though, as it was one note and I tired of it quickly. By contrast, I could have drunk much more of the Lychee Punch (medium, $4) with bubbles (50 cents). It’s refreshing and lightly sweet, with pieces of lychee fruit flesh at the bottom. The bubbles’ brown sugariness didn’t mix with the lychee, though, so I would suggest fruit-flavored bursting bubbles or nothing at all instead.
A big surprise was the hot Honey Oolong Milk Tea (medium, $4.25). Served at the perfect drinking temperature, the honey complemented the oolong earthiness without overpowering the subtle flavor. Honestly, I’m still thinking about it.
On my second trip, I decided to go outside the box. The Winter Melon Milk Green Tea (medium, $4.25) with bubbles (50 cents) was unexpected. I was unaware a winter melon is, in fact, a gourd and thus the grassy — yes, grassy — flavor was a shock, but a welcome one. The jasmine green tea mellowed out the distinct grassiness, and the earthy bubbles paired nicely.
My other foray into the unusual was the Red Bean Wow Milk (medium, $4.25), which comes with bubbles and actual red beans, so be prepared. But the meaty beans, sweetened with brown sugar, grew on me, especially with the milk as a backdrop. I committed what is maybe a faux pas in the bubble tea world, and finished the milk way before I finished the bubbles and red beans, which I was forced to fish out with a spoon. So I got a bit of a snack with the drink, and I’m not mad about it.
Overall, Kung Fu Tea is worth the experience. There are a lot of combinations and variations, which can leave you staring at the menu for a bit, but the cashiers were helpful so don’t be shy about asking for advice. You’ll probably need it.
Kung Fu Tea
7584 Bluebonnet Blvd., Baton Rouge
10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday
(225) 228-2789; kungfutea.com
Pros: Lychee Punch; hot Honey Oolong Milk Tea; cashiers with helpful advice on menu
Cons: Overwhelming menu; Almond Milk Tea heavy on wedding-cake almond flavor