The Arc of East Ascension has announced the lineup for its 2022 Dancing For A Cause fundraiser.

The event is July 9 at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center.

The dancers include:

• Anthony “Tony” Johnson: L.A. Prospects Flag Football Association operating partner

• Chase Melancon: Oxy Chemical–Geismar Plant production shift supervisor and Ascension Parish District 6 Councilman

• Donovan Jackson: Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office public information officer

• Erin Aucoin: Iron Tribe Fitness Mid City community manager

• Ivy Walding Adams: The Med Spa at Ascension Center for Woman's Health owner

• Jason Cheek: TruBlue Water manager

• Kalyn Robert: Wife to Chip Robert, owner of Mike Anderson’s and mother of three

• Steven Smith: Team Smith/EXP Realty associate broker

• Tisha Powell ~ WAFB-TV Channel 9 news anchor

The event to raises funds for programs for The Arc of East Ascension’s clients.

For more information, call Sharon Morris at (225) 621-2005, email sharon.morris@thearcea.org or visit www.thearcea.com.