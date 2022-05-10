The Arc of East Ascension has announced the lineup for its 2022 Dancing For A Cause fundraiser.
The event is July 9 at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center.
The dancers include:
• Anthony “Tony” Johnson: L.A. Prospects Flag Football Association operating partner
• Chase Melancon: Oxy Chemical–Geismar Plant production shift supervisor and Ascension Parish District 6 Councilman
• Donovan Jackson: Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office public information officer
• Erin Aucoin: Iron Tribe Fitness Mid City community manager
• Ivy Walding Adams: The Med Spa at Ascension Center for Woman's Health owner
• Jason Cheek: TruBlue Water manager
• Kalyn Robert: Wife to Chip Robert, owner of Mike Anderson’s and mother of three
• Steven Smith: Team Smith/EXP Realty associate broker
• Tisha Powell ~ WAFB-TV Channel 9 news anchor
The event to raises funds for programs for The Arc of East Ascension’s clients.
For more information, call Sharon Morris at (225) 621-2005, email sharon.morris@thearcea.org or visit www.thearcea.com.