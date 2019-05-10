Despite the arrest of Cajun Cannabis owner Travis DeYoung last month, a CBD shop that started in Houma in December 2017 and expanded to Baton Rouge in August 2018, will be opening its third location in Youngsville later this month.
Aurora CBD and Hemp owners Dylan and Hunter Poiencot say they are ready to expand to their new location at 209 Centre Sarcelle Blvd., Suite 105, in Youngsville. Hunter Poiencot said they plan to meet with local law enforcement before opening to introduce themselves and show that they are running a legitimate business that just wants to help people.
"We plan on talking with Sheriff Garber and other local law enforcement before we open, but with the way things are going in the legislature, we're hoping our lawmakers will do the right thing and make sure that we can bring the CBD industry here and clear up the confusion about it," Hunter Poiencot said.
CBD, or cannabidiol, is a chemical found in the cannabis plant and can be extracted either from hemp or marijuana, two varieties of cannabis.
The 2018 Farm Bill, a piece of federal legislation that legalized the production of industrial hemp and legally differentiated hemp from marijuana. The Congressional Research Service defines hemp as containing less than 0.3 percent THC, the psychoactive chemical in cannabis that produces a high. However, state law does not differentiate between hemp and marijuana and this has caused some confusion and tension between businesses and law enforcement.
After the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill, Legier said, CBD products began flooding into the state at a higher rate than the agency was able to track. Rather than test every product entering licensee’s businesses, the state's Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control chose to end the sale of CBD altogether.
There is currently proposed state legislation that would bring state laws in line with the federal Farm Bill, but it hasn't passed through the legislature yet.
Aurora CBD and Hemp was started when their 3-year-old cousin started having seizures and they discovered that CBD oil helped alleviate the symptoms. However, when it became to expensive to order CBD oil online and ship it, they decided to open their own shop in Houma to not only help their family, but others in the community, as well.
The store will carry a variety of hemp and CBD products including CBD and hemp seed oil, hemp protein bars, CBD candies and gummies and they are looking into selling hemp clothing as well.
They will be hiring around three to five employees to staff the 1,630-square-feet location in Youngsville. There is no set date yet, but Hunter Poiencot said they hope to open by the end of the month.
"Expanding has been in our vision since day one and being able to bring these products that have helped our family to people who need them and bringing this industry to Louisiana so people who are looking to explore alternate treatments through CBD will be able to is our goal," Hunter Poiencot said.