Franklin, a city of roughly 7,000 on the banks of Bayou Teche, employs about nine firefighters, and Chief Chuck Bourgeois said the nature of their work put them in frequent contact with people infected with COVID-19 over the past year.
Bourgeois himself caught the virus about six months ago. He didn’t need hospitalization, but is still not back to 100%, he said from outside his daughter’s house on a recent gloomy weekday. He gets short-winded and can’t do “half of what I used to be able to do.”
But when the COVID-19 vaccine became available at the department, only two of Bourgeois’ nine firefighters took it, he said. Bourgeois was not among them.
“I want to see a little bit more before I take the shot,” Bourgeois said “They want to see. They want to make sure there’s no bad side effects they have to worry about.”
After an initial stampede of thousands of Louisianans who were eager to get vaccinated as soon as possible, the state’s effort to reach herd immunity is hitting a snag. No longer is a lack of supply the biggest roadblock, at least in some parts of the state. As doses have rolled into Louisiana in greater numbers, persuading people to get the shot has become a bigger challenge.
Hesitancy among Black residents was pinpointed early on as an obstacle in the effort to vaccinate a large share of Louisianans, though some data shows those attitudes are changing. Now, polling and interviews with experts and residents suggest that hesitancy in rural areas, especially among White residents in conservative strongholds, is a bigger culprit in holding back the state’s ability to reach herd immunity.
But it’s not only attitudes about the vaccine. Rural areas also have far fewer health care sites than cities like New Orleans and Baton Rouge. An hour-long drive to get a shot is a big ask of residents, experts say, and many rural folks say they prefer the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine as a result. Internet access — which can be crucial in scheduling an appointment — is spotty in much of rural Louisiana.
Recognizing these challenges, the state Health Department is launching an unprecedented effort to send workers and volunteers into far-flung communities to knock on doors, educate people about vaccines and get them shots.
As that begins in nine underserved ZIP codes this week, state officials are hoping that most of the people who are reluctant are at least open-minded.
“When we talk to individuals, do focus groups, we actually don’t hear a lot of ‘I’m not going to do it, period,’” said Dr. Joseph Kanter, Louisiana’s state health officer.
“There’s no question there’s geographic variability right now in vaccine uptake,” he added. “To me, that just means we have an opportunity.”
In large swaths of rural Louisiana, shots have lagged the more populated parts of the state.
Statewide, about 24% of Louisianans have received at least one shot, which ranks Louisiana 40th in the nation in uptake rate, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
But data released by the Health Department this week highlight several factors that affect the likelihood someone will get vaccinated.
For instance, people in census tracts where vaccination rates are higher are more than three times as likely to be college-educated as those in the lowest 20% of tracts.
The share of the population that has been vaccinated varies dramatically by parish. In nearly 40 of Louisiana’s 64 parishes, mostly small, rural ones, fewer than 20% of residents have received at least one shot. The top 10 for that metric includes Orleans, East Baton Rouge, St. Tammany and Jefferson parishes, as well as some smaller parishes.
St. Mary Parish, home to Franklin, lags the state’s rate of vaccinations by 5 percentage points, with just 19% of residents receiving at least one shot.
While many residents who haven’t gotten vaccinated yet say they may still do it, some are adamantly against it.
Fear, hesitancy and misinformation
Oakdale federal prison, in rural Allen Parish, made national headlines in March 2020 when after a major COVID-19 outbreak ran through its population of about 1,900 inmates. The virus infected 689 inmates and guards, and nine inmates died.
Almost a year and a half later, about 70% of its inmates have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to a recent Reuters report. That number stands in stark contrast to the 34% of Bureau of Prisons staffers there who have been vaccinated, Oakdale's union leader Ronald Morris, president of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 1007 told Reuters.
The relatively low vaccination rate among prison staff is reflective of the broader community.
Allen Parish, with a population just over 25,000, according to the most recent Census data, is among the least vaccinated parish in the state, with just 21% of the population vaccinated.
The delta variant of the virus continues to spread unabated across Louisiana, threatening to overwhelm hospitals. Transmissions and cases of the coronavirus are fueled by the unvaccinated in the state, especially young people, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Friday while visiting a testing and vaccination center at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
At Allen Parish Hospital in Kinder, Dr. Jacqueline Rae Costley-Reviel, the hospital’s CEO, knew the fourth wave of the virus was spreading among her community in late July as more and more patients visited the hospital’s emergency room.
"Still, at the moment, our beds are full," she said Thursday. "The ICU unit we created has no space left, and we are keeping patients on ventilators that we usually don't keep. I hope we are at the end of the peak."
The parish is seeing an average of 25 cases per day, a 32% increase from the average two weeks ago. LDH data shows the parish has a positivity rate of 10.4%, up from the 9.9% registered the previous week, while the hospitalizations increased by 74% in the last 14-day period.
But outside of emergency rooms and ICUs, it looks like the public-health emergency is almost over. On Aug. 12, children were back in Allen Parish schools, albeit wearing masks. Kent Reed, the Allen Parish School System's superintendent acknowledged in a recent Facebook post that keeping kids safe and healthy would be a challenge.
“We are going to try our best to keep our schools as clean as possible, and sanitized, and safe for everyone involved," Reed said. "We have, and we will continue to have cases of Covid-19 to deal with."
But most businesses across the parish have resumed normal routines. The mask mandate reinstated at the beginning of August by Edwards is rarely enforced.
And in local pharmacies and drugstores, there has been a marked increase in customers.
"The situation changed for us about two weeks ago," said Liam James, manager of Oakdale Drug Company in Oakdale, the most populated town in the parish. "A lot of people are getting medicines. It got wild," he said.
But they’re not getting vaccines.
Just saying the word vaccination in Allen parish prompts responses of fear, hesitancy, and misinformation. Some residents don’t get vaccinated because their families told them vaccines are not safe. Others distrust the federal government. Still others, usually the youngest, believe there’s no need for a vaccination because, in their minds, COVID overwhelmingly affects the elderly.
"It is probably lack of knowledge, lack of understanding, and fear, the three biggest things that we battle," Costley-Reviel said. "And when people just believe what they believe, nothing can change that."
When Costley-Reviel broached the subject of mandatory vaccinations for hospital employees, at least a third of the staff opposed it, some threatening to leave.
"I was already short-staffed. I could not have a third of my force quit," she said.
"You can ask 20 different people why they did not get vaccinated, and you can probably receive twenty different answers," Dr. Lacey Cavanaugh, the Louisiana Southwest Regional Medical Director of Public Health, said. "I think there is distrust in general to the government. And each community is different and has different managers who can build trust because they lived there so long, so we count on them.”
Her office made almost 100 phone calls to community leaders, groups, and partners within the parish to promote vaccines and pop-up events.
"We may not be the first trusted voices in communities,” she said, “and for this reason, we need the help of local institutions."
To convince people to get vaccinated, the regional health officials urged the help of local community leaders, hoping residents’ distrust might be limited to government at state and federal levels.
Local officials, however, don’t always want to be involved in promotion of the vaccine.
"I am not a medical person. If you asked me, I would recommend taking the vaccine, but I won't go out and solicit and convince people to get it," said Gene Paul, the mayor of Oakdale since 2013. He said he is fully vaccinated and ready to get the third dose, which is expected to be made available to all American adults in September.
"I am willing to do it, but I think it is an individual's right,” Paul said. “I think it should be left to the single person."
Meanwhile, local health care providers such as Alex Courville, a physician in Kinder, are frustrated by the increase in patients and hospitalizations.
“We had the tools to avoid this wave, but we did not use them, and this is unacceptable,” Courville said. “This is the community where I grew up in. The people I see suffering are my people. It hurts.”
His message is the same he has been repeating for months: “Please, wear a mask and get vaccinated.”
James believes more people will be inclined to get the vaccine after the FDA fully approves it. Mayor Paul agrees.
"I think that the people dying due to the Delta is changing some people's minds," Paul said. "But you have to wait for 100% approval for a significant increase, from what I understand."
Waiting to see the effects
The Franklin Foundation Hospital has been around for decades, serving St. Mary Parish. But in the mid-aughts, it got a new facility and a critical access hospital designation, meaning it gets a better federal reimbursement rate in exchange for serving rural populations, where many hospitals have closed over the past several decades.
During the height of the pandemic, about half of the hospital’s 22 acute care beds were full of COVID patients. Now, the number is closer to between three and five.
Stephanie Guidry, the CEO, said the hospital was the first in the area to get the COVID vaccine. The share of her staff that has been vaccinated has risen from about 30% at first to over 60% now, she said.
“Just like everybody else in the population, they’re waiting to see the effects on people getting them,” she said.
As rain drizzled outside Thursday, a few dozen patients filtered into the facility to get their shot. A board room was transformed into a vaccination room, with a tablet serving as translator to Spanish-speaking migrant workers.
Erin Wiggins, 49, was hesitant about the shot. She said she was more concerned about side effects than the risks of COVID. Thursday morning, she decided to get the shot, partly to protect her elderly parents, and traveled the 20 minutes from Berwick to the hospital to get it.
“My parents are older, so I needed to do it for them,” she said.
Jerry Marcotte, a 60-year-old oilfield retiree, said he’s been getting the flu shot for 20 years, with great results. He sees no reason not to trust the COVID vaccine. He and his wife, Chris, go on a cruise every year, a treat the pandemic has halted.
“If this is what it takes to get back to a normal life, we’re ready for it,” he said. “We miss our cruises, we miss social situations. Having to go around with a mask ... if this is what it takes to get it over with, let’s do it.”
On Franklin’s Main Street, Polito’s Cafe was open but empty Thursday around noon, save for a regular who came in to play video poker. The place smelled faintly of cigarettes. Brittanie Picard, an employee, said the governor’s COVID restrictions hadn’t had much impact, because the bar rarely saw more than a handful of customers.
Picard said she has an immunocompromised 9-year-old daughter whom she’s been home-schooling during the pandemic. Still, she’s in no hurry to get vaccinated. She doesn’t like shots to begin with, and she thinks they “rushed” the development.
Even still, Picard said the vaccines are giving her hope.
“I do think we’re moving in the right direction,” she said. “I just don’t want to get a vaccine that was rushed until I know what the side effects are.”
Staff writer Jeff Adelson contributed to this story.