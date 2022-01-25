The search for the next president of the Southern University System and chancellor of Southern University and A&M College is now down to three candidates.
On Tuesday, members of the Southern University System President-Chancellor Search Committee revealed the results of their virtual interviews with five semi-finalist candidates last week.
The three finalists are:
- Laurence Alexander, chancellor of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff
- Walter Kimbrough, president of Dillard University in New Orleans
- Dennis Shields, chancellor of the University of Wisconsin Platteville
Dr. James Ammons, Chancellor of Southern University at New Orleans and Dr. Kent Smith, President of Langston University, were among the considered candidates who did not make the cut.
Ray Belton, who has been president and chancellor since 2015, is retiring.
"This is a very important matter for the Southern University System and Southern University and A&M College,” Alfred Harrell, co-chair of the committee, said in a statement Tuesday. “We are excited about moving forward with this process.”
The three finalists for the position will visit Southern's campus in Baton Rouge from Feb. 1-3 to meet with, employees, students, alumni and the Southern University System Board of Supervisors.
According to the university, the schedule for the February meetings will be announced later this week.