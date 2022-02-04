Although he’s been a successful writer for years in his native Holland, Cees Nooteboom isn’t as well known in America. I didn’t learn about him until 1995, when I was assigned to cover his visit to LSU.
Nooteboom stopped by campus for a public reading as a thank-you for Louisiana’s role in growing his popularity. After LSU Press published several of Nooteboom’s novels in English, many readers here and abroad got their first chance to sample his talent.
“It has made a large difference in my life,” Nooteboom told me at the time. “Most Germans can’t read Dutch. Most French people can’t read Dutch. But many of them can read English. It was only after my books were published by LSU Press that I was able to reach those audiences.”
The man I met at LSU all those years ago was a keen observer with an abiding sense of wonder. Those qualities still define Nooteboom, who’s now 88. Or so I was reminded the other day when an advance copy of “533 Days,” a collection of his journal entries, crossed my desk.
In his new book, Nooteboom writes from the Spanish island of Menorca, where he spends part of the year. He’s interested in things that usually don’t spark headlines, suggesting that the better part of wisdom might come in knowing life’s best moments probably won’t make the news cycle.
“What do you call it,” he asks readers, “when something happens that would never count as an event for the outside world, but does for you?” Nooteboom is thinking in particular about an interlude in early morning when a hoopoe, a vividly colored local bird, lands beside him. The bird doesn’t stay long, but its brief visit stirs Nooteboom’s senses, and he sees his day in a new way. “Is it an event,” he wonders, “if the day is different afterwards?”
Maybe some of us have had such thoughts after spotting neat things in our own backyards, especially in those pandemic weeks that kept many people home. For me, seeing the first goldfinch of the season always counts as a memorable moment.
These tiny birds usually announce themselves at my house after Thanksgiving and hang around until Mardi Gras, though my guidebooks say they can linger until May. Their black and white wing bars are so sharp that they look as if they’ve been etched into the drab winter landscape. The males grow more yellow as the weather warms, a tender flame of possibility in the grayest time of the year.
My goldfinches were late arriving at my feeders this winter, and I didn’t spot my first one until the day after New Year’s. These days, though, the feeder is swarming with them, bright and busy as bees while they pillage my stock of birdseed.
Like Cees Nooteboom, I doubt such events will make the front page. But maybe, in this strange winter of our discontent, they’re worth noting, anyway.