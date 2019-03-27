Despite battling court challenges and environmentalist opposition, the builders of the controversial Bayou Bridge Pipeline say the line to bring crude oil from the northern Midwest to the Louisiana Gulf Coast will be ready to operate April 1.
Energy Transfer and Phillips 66 Partners said that the 163-mile crude oil line, which will cut through the heart of Atchafalaya Basin, North America's largest river swamp, is finished and ready for service.
The $750 million pipeline will link the first leg of a line that had ended in Lake Charles with terminals in St. James Parish along the west bank of the Mississippi River.
Some landowners along the path of the line and environmentalists have tried to fight the line in court, raising a variety of challenges, including the company's use of eminent domain and its wetlands permit. Other activists have tried acts of civil disobedience to halt construction to no avail.
Their concerns centered around yet another pipeline slicing through the huge arboreal forest in south-central Louisiana, the safety record of Energy Transfer and the impact of the line on poor, primarily black residents in St. James.
Environmentalists charged the line construction will destroy ancient cypress and tupelo unlikely to return in Louisiana's subsiding swamps and further interrupt the swamp's natural sheet flow of water.
Others worried about the effect of the pipeline on the Burton Lane area of St. James, where oil tank farms and other industry have already hemmed in long-term homeowners, many elderly and disabled, with limited ways to evacuate during an emergency.
But, Energy Transfer has pointed out that the line will track existing rights of way to minimize impact on the swamp. The company will pay into mitigation banks to offset the loss of wetlands and touted pipelines as the safest way to move crude cross-country.
The company has also pointed out that the pipeline would bring 2,500 construction jobs. Stupp Corporation, which is based in the Baton Rouge area, fabricated the 24-inch pipe.
The line was also expected to generate $17.6 million in sales tax revenue during construction and $1.8 million in local property tax revenue during the first year of operation.
Perhaps more significantly, the now finished line will link Louisiana refiners to crude oil from the country's heartland, tying into the Dakota Access Pipeline that taps oil from the Bakken Formation in North Dakota.
The pipeline, which is owned 60 percent by Energy Transfer and 40 percent by Phillips 66 Partners, is operated by Energy Transfer, a statement issued Tuesday says.
The first phase of the Bayou Bridge Pipeline went into service in April 2016 and carries crude from Nederland, Texas, to Lake Charles, the company said.