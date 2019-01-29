Alex Cameron

Tue. Jan. 29 | On 2017’s “Forced Witness” (Secretly Canadian), Australia’s gleefully greasy would-be pop icon builds his songs around whimsical ’80s-inspired soft rock trash, his halfway ironic template for sexual demons and darker themes. He’s joined by saxophonist Roy Molloy; Holiday Sidewinder opens at 9 p.m. at Gasa Gasa.

Jimbo Mathus & the Durty Crooks

Wed. Jan. 30 | Mississippi bluesman and longtime Squirrel Nut Zipper Jimbo Mathus is backed by Durrty Crooks Alvin Youngblood Hart and Neilson Bernard III at 8 p.m. at Chickie Wah Wah.

An Evening Without Tom Lehrer

Fri. Feb. 1 | Math professor and pianist Tom Lehrer crafted catchy melodies and sharp lyrics and is best known for his satirical humor in tunes such as “Poisoning Pigeons in the Park,” “The Vatican Rag” and “Who’s Next,” in which the state of Alabama gets nuclear weapons. This tribute features Sarah Quintana, Ratty Scurvics, Harry Mayronne, Chirs Wecklein and many others. At 7:30 p.m. at AllWays Lounge & Theatre.

Suicideyear, bringing it all back home Producer James Prudhomme performs Feb. 2 at Banks Street Bar, a new nucleus for New Orleans underground dance music

Robyn Hitchcock

Sat. Feb. 2 | The singer-songwriter and former Soft Boy released his 22nd studio LP in 2017, a self-titled and reliably surreal psychedelic experience from an artist who has experienced many. At 10 p.m. at Gasa Gasa.

DeVotchKa with Neyla Pekarek

Mon. Feb. 4 | Given that the band provided musical scores for TV and film, it’s not surprising that DeVotchKa’s sound is described as theatrical. Its August 2018 release “This Night Falls Forever” is mellow indie rock with orchestral flourishes, lilting vocals and charming melodies. Former Lumineer Neyla Pekarek, who just released her solo debut “Rattlesnake,” opens at 9 p.m. at One Eyed Jacks.

Peter Murphy

Mon. Feb. 4 | Aging New Orleans goths are thawing themselves from their frozen crypts to worship in the house of Bauhaus, Peter Murphy’s magna carta for a generation of moody post-punk bands wishing they thought of “Bela Lugosi’s Dead” first. To celebrate the band’s 40th anniversary, Murphy performs the band’s 1980 debut “In the Flat Field” in its entirety. Desert Mountain Tribe and New Orleans drag performer Vinsantos open at 8 p.m. at Civic Theatre.