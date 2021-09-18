Sarah Rose, her husband, and their 20-month-old daughter, Ariana, saw Hurricane Ida abruptly wipe out everything they owned in LaPlace in a matter of hours.
“We were inside the apartment when Ida hit us," Rose said from a motel in Lafayette. "It burst our windows. It broke our doors. The water was everywhere. The roof was damaged. This hurricane shaped our lives forever.”
The day after the storm made landfall in Louisiana on Aug. 29, the Rose family left LaPlace like many others, and drove west to find a place to stay.
"We managed to check-in in a motel in Lafayette, and we were able to receive hotel assistance from FEMA for 30 days," Rose said. But with no relatives able to help, the family also began a Facebook fundraising page to help cover other living expenses. They found help from a community that was not theirs with the help of the Lafayette Community Fridge.
"It’s all about showing solidarity and taking care of each other through hard times,” said Phallie Miller from Lafayette Community Fridge. "When we found out about the situation of this family, we shared their fundraising page on our platform."
The goal of the Lafayette Community Fridge, a mutual aid project that aims to reduce food insecurity, is to amplify the voice of whomever needs help, Miller said. Since Hurricane Ida hit, Lafayette Community Fridge has collected funds through Venmo and dispersed nearly $1,000 through a mutual aid fund, Miller said. “We fundraise for whoever we can just by using our platform.”
The Gaspard family from Golden Meadow is one of them. Megan, her husband, and their 3-year-old daughter lost everything. Their house, their belongings. Not once, but twice. Hurricane Zeta, in October 2020, began the disruption that Hurricane Ida ended.
“To our neighbors Down The Bayou, we are with you,” Lafayette Community Fridge wrote in a post sharing Gaspard’s story last week.
“We stand with you in good times and in bad, and we are grateful to the culture-specific to South Louisiana that is truly one of a kind!”
Launched in November, the organization also accepts donations at McMillans Pub, 2905 E. Simcoe Drive in Lafayette. Community members can donate to or take food or drinks from the "fridge" whenever they’re in need, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Over the past two weeks, the fridge has become an essential resource for families who are in Lafayette unable to return to their homes, Miller said. “We're seeing a lot of participation. A lot of families are using the fridge,” she said.
Two weeks after hurricane Ida battered the southeastern part of Louisiana, thousands in Louisiana are still without power. In Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish, hundreds of homes are uninhabitable.
Industry estimates suggest that damage from Hurricane Ida will cost roughly $18 billion across the United States and the Caribbean.
The Rose family's house in LaPlace will be gutted, Sarah Rose wrote in a Facebook post.
“We are still traumatized. Everything we own is gone," she said. "The Lafayette Community Fridge has been a blessing trying to help me get the fundraising out to more people."