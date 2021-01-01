The year we’ve finished has had more than its share of pain and loss. For some, specific pains 2020 brought will require deep healing. This column does not seek to diminish their grief in any way.
Yet, in these strange times, plenty of other pains abound, which are not as deep. Sometimes our reactions to the aggravating moments, those lesser pains soon forgotten, are extreme. Current culture’s tendency toward one side of the pendulum swing or the other may feed that inclination. Perhaps we feel obligated to let our own emotions mirror the extremes — to be outrageous in our response to hardship or inconvenience, however slight.
The word “lagom” is Swedish for “not too little, not too much.” From what I understand, in Sweden, they take the concept of “lagom” to heart. In these times, the idea of embracing moderation seems foreign — after all, I’ve chosen a Swedish word to discuss the concept.
For months, listening to others discuss the year 2020 has confounded me. Yes, in many ways, 2020 has been the most difficult year most of us have known. However, there is no reason to believe many of the issues that have brought its difficulties will evaporate at the stroke of midnight.
Certainly, being gentle with ourselves, in this time of uncertainty, is solid advice. In being gentle though, we cannot let ourselves off the hook. We have to be responsible. We have to work to do the right thing.
Though I would like to credit the quote, “Pain is inevitable; suffering is optional,” my research shows significant debate as to who said it first. (Most agree, it wasn’t Buddha, but some say the Dali Lama said it. Others credit Kathleen Casey, a Canadian politician. And other say that Haruki Murakami wrote a variation of the line in a book published in 2007. However, the concept seems to have been a part of 12-step programs for longer than that.)
My daughter Greer says she appreciates the sentiment but questions the privilege the statement offers. She’s right. For the purpose of this column, I am discussing suffering over the less consequential matters that so many of us choose to focus. Certain elements of our culture encourage us to do just that — to hold on tight to suffering, even to cling to it. Looking back at my own life, I can identify times when I seemed to cherished my suffering like it was a prize, polishing it with my tears and heartache, not making a move, for fear of letting it go.
And yet, that mindset is a trap for unhappiness, despair and, ultimately, loneliness. (Plus, it’s exhausting — not only to the one who holds on, but to the unfortunate souls in proximity.)
On the other hand, acknowledging that pain is, to a great degree, a constant in life can provide relief — rather counter intuitively.
We cannot run from pain. However, we can choose to use as little energy as possible on the suffering most pain bears — and doing so is liberating.
If you’ve never tried my old mantra of “Acknowledge and move on,” I ask that in this new year, you try an experiment. The next time you catch yourself aggravated and acting out or holding it in, acknowledge the pain.
Then, consider how you will behave once you’ve moved on from the incident — because you will eventually move on, right? At that point, immediately decide to behave as you would once you’ve moved on.
Try it.
If you’re brave, take things a step further to dig and identify whatever is at the root of your choice to suffer about this thing. Often, we keep the root of our suffering at bay and elect to avoid rather than grapple. Identifying the crux of the matter unlocks emotional gunk, freeing up room for energy and light. (Consider that sometimes an issue may have been with us for so long that we’ve gotten in a habit of avoiding it. Perhaps new tools, developed in adulthood, might help resolve something that has eaten away at us for decades.)
If you’re looking for a resolution, give ye-olde-acknowledge-and-move-on mantra a go. I am living proof it’s a choice that makes life better. The results are so rewarding that embracing this approach is an easy practice to hone.
Here’s to 2021 — to better habits, to less wasted energy, to more light in relationships, in your heart and in your family.
May the new year greet and keep you with the wisdom and patience the last year fostered.