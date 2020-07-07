Baton Rouge General is expanding its family medicine services with the addition of a new clinic in Zachary’s Americana development,
The clinic is led by Vicki Munson-Whetstone, a board-certified family medicine physician.
“Zachary is my hometown, and it’s good to be here in a new, state-of-the-art space,” said Munson-Whetstone. “I look forward to building lasting relationships with patients centered on trust, communication and quality care.”
The new 4,000-square-foot clinic includes nine exam rooms and space for social distancing in the waiting room.
At all of its clinics, Baton Rouge General has implemented best practices for patient safety, including splitting the day to keep healthy and sick patients separate, the option to skip the waiting room, and touchless payment options, according to a news release.
Munson-Whetstone will offer telehealth visits, which have boomed in popularity because of COVID-19 concerns.
Munson-Whetstone is a graduate of LSU’s School of Medicine in New Orleans and completed her residency at Baton Rouge General’s Family Medicine Residency Program. She is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians and the Louisiana Academy of Family Physicians.