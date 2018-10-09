As Hurricane Michael churned northward Tuesday on its way to a projected landfall on the Florida panhandle, strong winds from the east were pushing water into low-lying areas in Louisiana, creating headaches in some coastal communities.
A coastal flood advisory is in effect through 1 a.m. Wednesday, with an expected peak Tuesday night at high tide.
In Grand Isle, Town Supervisor Chris Hernandez said a southeasterly wind pushing water into the coastal side of the island for the last four or five hours has caused some flooding into low-lying areas. And the areas that have seen as much as 6 inches of water pile up could see 18 inches by Wednesday as Hurricane Michael passes to the east.
Asked whether it was the wind, the tide or the hurricane, Hernandez replied, "All of the above."
"As long as a storm is in a Gulf, you have the east wind shoving tidal waters onto the island and the lower parts of the parish,” said Parish Councilman Ricky Templet, whose district includes Grand Isle and Lafitte. “Until it makes landfall and stops pushing water, we’ll have tidal issues and low-area flooding.”
Templet said another concern with Hurricane Michael is that it could stall and remain in the Gulf.
“Even though it’s not hitting us directly, if it slows down it will keep shoving water into those low-lying areas,” he said.
Hernandez said the town put four emergency pumps out at 1 a.m. Tuesday and is getting ready to put out two more. Templet said the parish is sending Drainage Director Mitch Theriot and some additional back-up pumps down to Grand Isle.
Hernandez, who lives on the coastal side of the island known as "The Back," said he had two inches of water in the ground level of his home on Oak Lane yesterday. The floor is concrete, and the Hernandezes knew to pick everything up off the floor.
"We know how to live in The Back,” he said.
The water receded early this morning and Hernandez's first-floor family room was dry, but with high tide in Grand Isle at 12:47 p.m., the water was already coming back up.
"The tide is coming in with a vengeance,” he said.
Hernandez said the pumps will take about 76 hours to get all the water out of the flooded areas.
In Lafitte, Mayor Tim Kerner said the worst is over, and it only amounted to about 3 inches on several local roadways. Lafitte is 30 miles north of Grand Isle, and Hurricane Michael's passage to the east early Wednesday will have the opposite effect expected in Grand Isle.
"Fortunately, it’s passing to the east of us and once it passes the mouth of the river it should start drawing the water out of here,” Kerner said.
Templet said additional pumps are still in place in Lafitte from the last storm.
In Plaquemines Parish, President Amos Cormier said officials are monitoring the situation, especially at Point a la Hache, where high water was expected to peak Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.